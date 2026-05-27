TN defers reopening of schools to June 4 amid heat conditions

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The Tamil Nadu government has postponed the reopening of schools across the state to June 4, following growing concerns over prevailing heat conditions and appeals from parents, teachers, and political parties seeking a review of the earlier schedule.

The state had initially announced that schools would reopen on June 1 for students from Classes 4 to 12, while Classes 1 to 3 were scheduled to resume from June 4.

Authorities had also made arrangements to distribute textbooks to students on the reopening day itself.

However, with temperatures remaining high in several parts of Tamil Nadu, various political leaders urged the government to reconsider the reopening date, citing the health and well-being of students.

The issue sparked wider discussion, with demands that the government prioritise student safety before resuming academic activities.

Responding to questions from reporters earlier, School Education Minister Rajmohan said the government had sought inputs from Weather Department officials regarding the impact of the heat and would take an appropriate decision based on expert assessments.

Subsequently, Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay held consultations with Rajmohan and senior officials from the Education Department to review the situation.

Following these discussions, the department announced that all schools across Tamil Nadu would now reopen uniformly on June 4.

In a statement, the School Education Department said it had received multiple requests from parents, teachers, and political organisations seeking a common reopening date for all classes. The department noted that staggered reopening schedules could create practical difficulties for families with children studying in different classes.

The government also cited weather forecasts indicating the continuation of pre-monsoon activity in several parts of the state, including intermittent rainfall, humidity, and associated heat conditions during the first week of June.

Apart from weather-related concerns, officials also reviewed school preparedness measures, including sanitation arrangements, availability of drinking water facilities, transportation readiness, and overall campus preparation.

The government has instructed Chief Educational Officers and District Educational Officers to ensure all necessary arrangements are completed before schools reopen, with a focus on student safety, welfare, and overall well-being.