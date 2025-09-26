TN: Dalit student attacked with machete by classmate for threatening to report misconduct

A Class 9 Dalit student was attacked with a machete by a fellow classmate in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli district on Friday, September 25, after he allegedly threatened to report the latter’s misconduct to school authorities.

The victim, belonging to the Devendra Kula Vellalar community, sustained injuries on his back, while another student who tried to intervene also suffered minor wounds.

According to reports, the incident followed a quarrel a day earlier, when the victim confronted his classmate — a child in conflict with law (CCL) — after finding a tobacco product in his bag. Though the argument was initially settled with the help of other students, the accused allegedly arrived at school the next day armed with a machete.

Following the morning prayers, the CCL attacked the victim inside the classroom. A student who tried to stop the assault was also injured. Both were rushed to a nearby private hospital. The victim received six stitches before being discharged, while the second student sustained a minor cut on his finger.

Reports suggest that the attacker and the intervening student belong to the Thevar community.

The Eruvadi police detained the accused shortly after being informed of the incident and launched an investigation.

According to reports, the CCL has been charged under section 118 of BNS.