TN custodial torture: Govt accords sanction to prosecute IPS officer Balveer Singh

The Tamil Nadu government, on Friday, November 10, has accorded formal sanction to prosecute former Ambasamudram Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) and IPS officer Balveer Singh. TNM’s investigation revealed that the suspended police officer was accused of torturing detainees including a minor from marginalised communities, at the Ambasamudram police station in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli district. The issue came to light on March 27 this year, when a video of three men was circulated on social media alleging that they were tortured by Balveer Singh and other police officers at the police station.

According to reports, the investigation into the four cases against Balveer has been completed by the Tamil Nadu Crime Branch-CID police, who will be filing a chargesheet against him. However, an allegation that was made against the IPS officer for which he was booked under Scheduled Castes & Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has been dropped.