TN cops shoot history-sheeter after alleged attack on constable during ganja bust

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

A history-sheeter was shot in the leg by the Tambaram police in the early hours of Sunday, June 28, after he allegedly attacked a head constable with a knife while attempting to escape custody during a ganja seizure operation in Mannivakkam near Tambaram.

The accused, identified as Chella alias Selvakumar (29) of Otteri near Vandalur, and his associate, Kanagu alias Kanagaraj (33), were arrested after police allegedly found them in possession of more than 20 kg of ganja.

According to police, both Selvakumar and Kanagaraj are A+ category history-sheeters. Selvakumar has three murder cases and several other criminal cases registered against him.

Acting on intelligence about ganja smuggling, a police team conducted a search operation in the Mannivakkam-Karisankal forest area late on Saturday and intercepted the duo.

Police said that while the two were being escorted after their arrest, Selvakumar allegedly attacked head constable Anandaraj with a knife, injuring his left hand, before attempting to flee.

In response, Otteri police sub-inspector Sathishkumar opened fire, hitting Selvakumar in the right leg.

Selvakumar and the injured head constable were admitted to the Government Hospital in Tambaram for treatment. Kanagaraj remains in police custody.

Selvakumar was one of the accused in the 2024 murder of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) functionary Aramuthan, who served as the Kattankulathur North Union secretary and vice-chairman of the Kattankulathur Panchayat Union.

Further investigation is underway.