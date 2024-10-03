TN cops abetted barring of Dalit funeral from public road, residents allege

Days after Dalits in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvannamalai district were barred access to a public road to conduct a funeral procession, residents allege that the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) forced the deceased woman’s family to take the procession on an alternate route—a violation of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

These allegations are backed by a report of the ruling DMK’s ally Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK). The VCK’s fact-finding team, which had rushed to the incident site, has alleged the complicity of a local DMK leader, who they say is close to Tiruvannamalai MLA and Minister of Public Works, Highways and Minor Ports AV Velu.

As is the widespread segregationist practice, dominant castes live in the “ooru” or village and the Dalit residents are forced to live in the “colony”. In this case, the majority of the dominant caste community are said to be Vanniyars (categorised as Most Backward Class) who have allegedly been denying road access to Dalit residents. Residents now say that the police sided with the dominant caste and in violation of the Atrocities Act, forced the deceased woman’s relatives to use a ‘caste-designated’ path.

Allegations of power abuse, other segregationist practices such as the ‘two-tumbler’ system, and separate caste-based burial grounds have also emerged.

What happened?

The incident occurred in Mothakkal village in Tiruvannamalai district. S Kiliambal (70), a village resident, had passed away in Chennai where she had been living with her daughter. As her family wanted to conduct her last rites in their own village, the body was brought back to Mothakkal. At 11:30 am on September 30, Kiliambal’s relatives aapproached the Thanipadi police station for protection to use the public path for her funeral procession. Not only has access to the public path allegedly been denied for decades, but the dominant castes in the locality are also said to enforce caste-segregated burial grounds, despite a 2019 Madras High Court order slamming the then-state government for allowing such practices to continue.

For the last forty-five years, according to Kiliambal’s relative Raja (name changed), Dalits in Mothakkal have been asking local authorities to construct an alternative road for them, but nothing has happened. Further, this footpath is overgrown and filled with potholes, making it difficult to carry a body through. To worsen matters, the path runs through private lands, leaving its access to the owners’ choice.

Citing these difficulties, Kiliambal’s family asked for police protection at the Thanipadi station. However, station officers allegedly said that they were handling a similar situation in another village nearby and that they could not spare any police personnel to send to Mothakkal.

Allegations of police complicity

Raja further tells TNM that Tiruvannamalai Rural DSP Murugan was alerted, however, and he arrived at the spot. After talks, the DSP allegedly “permitted” them to use the public path. It must be noted that such permission is legally not required and denying Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe persons access to public paths is a violation of Section 3 (za) (A) of the Atrocities Act. But soon, the DSP allegedly backtracked, after a meeting with the panchayat president Anbarasu and told Kiliambal’s relatives that they must use the overgrown footpath they had been using until now.

According to Raja, the DSP led Kiliambal’s relatives and other Dalit individuals who had come out in support, back to the “colony” and ordered an earthmover vehicle to level the footpath. The landowner, via whose plot the footpath runs, objected to this, Raja adds.

“We decided to use the public road because of this. But when we reached the road, hundreds of police personnel were deployed there, cutting off access with their vehicles. We didn’t expect the police to turn against us,” he says.