TN CM Vijay plans Delhi visit with political outreach, economic demands on agenda

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay is preparing for a significant visit to New Delhi, one expected to carry both political and administrative importance.

Unlike his previous trip to the national capital as a party leader for questioning in connection with the Karur crowd-tragedy case, Vijay is now set to arrive in Delhi as the head of the Tamil Nadu government with an agenda focused on strengthening political ties and seeking financial support for the state.

Vijay had earlier appeared before the CBI in New Delhi on January 12 and January 19 in connection with investigations linked to the stampede at a public meeting held in Karur on September 27 last year, in which 41 people lost their lives.

This time, however, the focus of the visit is expected to be entirely different. Sources indicate that Vijay plans to hold meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and senior Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

A request seeking an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reportedly already been submitted through the Prime Minister’s Office. However, a meeting has not yet been confirmed due to the Prime Minister’s busy schedule involving official and party engagements.

Officials said the Chief Minister is expected to travel to Delhi immediately after receiving confirmation. Apart from political consultations, Vijay is also expected to carry a detailed economic agenda aimed at addressing Tamil Nadu’s financial challenges.

Sources said the Chief Minister recently held discussions with senior finance officials to review the state’s fiscal situation and explore possible solutions to overcome economic pressures inherited from previous administrative challenges.

During the discussions, officials are reported to have informed Vijay that engaging with the Union government and securing greater financial support would be the most practical short-term solution. Vijay is said to have explored whether alternative options existed for generating funds independently, but finance officials reportedly pointed out that immediate alternatives would be difficult as preparations for the 2026-27 state budget were already underway.

Officials are now believed to be preparing a list of demands and financial proposals to be presented during Vijay’s meeting with the Prime Minister. Meanwhile, political sources also suggest that Vijay has already spoken to Rahul Gandhi over the phone regarding his proposed Delhi visit.