TN CM Vijay orders statewide revamp of Amma Canteens​

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay on Monday ordered a comprehensive revamp and modernisation of Amma Canteens across the state, directing officials to improve infrastructure and enhance the quality and taste of food served at the subsidised community kitchens that cater largely to the urban poor and daily wage workers.​

The decision was taken following concerns regarding the condition of several Amma Canteens and feedback that the quality and taste of food being served at certain outlets had deteriorated.​

Sources said the issue was brought to the Chief Minister’s attention, following which he convened a review meeting with senior government officials to assess the functioning of the canteens and identify areas requiring urgent intervention.​

During the meeting, Vijay stressed that Amma Canteens continue to play an important role in providing affordable meals to thousands of people every day and should maintain the standards and public trust they originally enjoyed.​

He instructed officials to take immediate measures to upgrade facilities and ensure a better experience for beneficiaries.​ According to an official release, the Chief Minister directed authorities to improve amenities and strengthen the canteens' overall infrastructure.​

He also instructed the departments concerned to procure additional cooking utensils and modern kitchen equipment to improve operational efficiency and maintain food quality standards.​ Officials have been asked to ensure that food served at the canteens is not only affordable but also nutritious, hygienic, and prepared with consistent quality and taste.​

The government is expected to undertake a broader review of procurement systems and day-to-day functioning to address deficiencies reported from various centres.​ Amma Canteens were launched during the 2011-16 All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government led by former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, popularly known as “Amma” among supporters and party workers.​

The initiative became widely recognised for offering meals at highly subsidised prices and emerged as a major social welfare model in Tamil Nadu.​ At present, 383 Amma Canteens are functioning under the Greater Chennai Corporation, while another 237 operate under various local bodies across the state, bringing the total to 620.​ The proposed modernisation exercise is expected to be implemented in phases across Tamil Nadu.​