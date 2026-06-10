TN CM Vijay launches Singappen Special Force, allots Rs 354 crores

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Marking his first major government programme since assuming office, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday, June 9, launched the Singappen Special Force (SSF), a specialised police unit for women's safety, and warned of strict action against those involved in crimes against women and children.

Launching the force at Chennai's Rajarathinam Stadium in Egmore, Vijay said those who believed they could harass women and escape punishment would face stringent action.

“The success of a government cannot be measured only through economic growth and infrastructure development. It must also be measured by the dignity, respect and security with which women and children are able to live,” he said.

The Chief Minister described the initiative as one that was personally important to him and highlighted it as a key promise made by the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) during the Assembly election campaign.

“We promised to ensure the safety of our mothers, sisters, daughters and girl children. It was not an election promise alone. It came from genuine concern, and that is why we have implemented it within a short period after assuming office,” Vijay said.

However, he said reports of crimes against women continued to be deeply disturbing. According to him, the spread of narcotic substances was one of the factors contributing to such crimes.

“This problem did not emerge suddenly last month. It has existed for many years and expanded because it was not addressed seriously,” he said, adding that drug trafficking, crimes against women and law and order issues were interconnected.

Vijay said ensuring women's safety was not merely a policing issue but also one linked to social responsibility and discipline.

He said women should be able to move freely without fear in educational institutions, workplaces, public transport and other public spaces.

At the same time, he cautioned police personnel against taking action against innocent persons while investigating offences.

“Only those who commit crimes should be punished through a speedy legal process,” he said.

According to a Government Order issued on June 9, the state has sanctioned Rs 354.67 crore for operationalising the Singappen Special Force across Tamil Nadu. The sanctioned amount includes Rs 310.98 crore towards recurring expenditure and Rs 43.69 crore towards infrastructure and other non-recurring expenditure.

The order also provides for the creation of 2,545 posts under the force. This includes 2,538 executive personnel and seven ministerial staff positions. The sanctioned strength comprises district and city headquarters units, dedicated field units across police sub-divisions and city ranges, a headquarters control room, and additional manpower for the State Police Master Control Room.

The force will be equipped with four-wheelers and two-wheelers for field mobility, body-worn cameras with live-streaming capability, drones, video conferencing facilities, upgraded communication systems, and enhancements to the Kaval Uthavi mobile application.

Headed by Inspector General of Police K Bhavaneeswari, the Singappen Special Force has been conceived as a dedicated women's safety and preventive intervention mechanism. According to the government, its responsibilities will include hotspot surveillance, safety audits, outreach programmes in schools, colleges and workplaces, social media monitoring, rapid response to incidents affecting women, and community engagement initiatives.

The force will also undertake regular patrolling in vulnerable areas, awareness campaigns, counselling and assistance for women in distress, and coordination with emergency response systems.

One of the first three orders signed by Vijay after assuming office on May 10 was the creation of the Singappen Special Force. The government initially approved the establishment of the force at the state headquarters level, with Tuesday's order expanding it across all districts and cities in Tamil Nadu.

Ministers, Chief Secretary M Saikumar, Additional Chief Secretary (Home, Prohibition and Excise) K Manivasan, Director General of Police Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal and other senior officials attended the event.

The Tamil Nadu Police Drums and Bagpiper Band performed Singappenney from Bigil and Aalaporan Thamizhan from Mersal, both films featuring Vijay in the lead role.

Earlier in the event, the Chief Minister unveiled the emblem of the Singappen Special Force and personally drove a vehicle designated for the unit.

This article was written by a student interning with TNM