TN CM Stalin seeks Bharat Ratna for Ilaiyaraaja, announces annual award in his name

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin urged the Union government to confer the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award, to music-composer and Rajya Sabha MP Ilaiyaraaja. Referring to Ilaiyaraaja as the “pulse, blood and life of Tamils across the world”, CM Stalin also appealed to the veteran musician to translate Sangam literature into music.

The CM made this plea on Saturday, September 13, during the event organised by the state government to honour the legendary musician’s glorious fifty years in Indian cinema. The event was held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

“For Ilaiyaraaja’s achievements, any award is ordinary. Therefore I am making the request that he be awarded the highest civilian honour of the country that is the Bharath Ratna. I am making this request not just on behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu, but also on behalf of Ilaiyaraaja’s fans across the world. I hope it will be fulfilled,” the CM said.

In honour of Ilaiyaraaja, the CM also announced to institute the ‘Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja Award’ for young musicians which will be given annually. It must be recalled that the title ‘Isaignani’ (music genius) was given to the maestro by DMK patriarch and late CM M Karunanidhi.

The CM also requested Ilaiyaraaja to create an album for Sangam literature as well. “I read on social media that if Ilaiyaraaja was the composer, we would have memorised Thirukural Natrinai, Purananooru, Kuruntokai, Ainkurunuru Silappathikaaram and other Sangam texts by heart. I therefore request you to create albums bringing Sangam Tamil compositions to life through your music,” he appealed.

“People put forth their requests to the Chief Minister. But now, representing the people, I am putting forth this request to you," the CM said.

The CM said that the classical texts with Ilaiyaraaja’s music will help carry Tamil literary works across generations. “I am sure that Raaja kaiya vecha adhu wrong-a ponadhu illai (Nothing will go wrong if it is touched by Raaja – a reference to Ilaiyaraaja from his movie Aboorva Sagodharargal).

Thanking the government for the felicitation, the music maestro expressed his interest to conduct an open music event for the public involving 87 music composers in an open ground.

The event was attended by stalwarts like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and others.

At the event, the London Philharmonic Orchestra performed Ilaiyaraaja’s recent ground-breaking work Valiant Symphony-I, along with film compositions such as ‘Raja Kaiya Vacha’, ‘Poove Sempoove’, and ‘Kanne Kalaimane’. Ilaiyaraaja himself performed the song ‘Idhayam Poguthe’ from the film Puthiya Vaarpugal.