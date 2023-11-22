TN: Class 12 student arrested for hurling country bombs at journo's computer centre

“There was an explosion at the entrance of the centre that damaged the banner when he hurled a second bomb. That’s when I realised that he was pelting country-made bombs,” Vanamamalai told TNM. When the neighbouring shop owners started to shout at him, he dropped the third bomb on the road and left the place, the journalist said. Vanamamalai alerted the police and lodged a complaint in Nanguneri police station. Police recovered unexploded bombs from the spot. The minor was arrested and booked under sections 307 (attempting to commit murder), 506(ii) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 3 of the Explosive Substances Act, and Section 4 of Tamil Nadu Public Property (prevention of damage and loss) Act.

According to the police, the minor had already attacked someone in Nanguneri in June this year and was sent to an observation home. The incident had been reported in the Tamil daily Dinakaran. “When the accused learnt about this news report, he began searching for the journalist who had reported the news in Dinakaran. He also learnt that Vanamamalai was associated with Dinakaran and thought that he might have reported the news,” a police source said. Vanamamalai had quit his job and joined Jaya TV almost a year ago.