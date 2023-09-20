TN child rights organisation slams media coverage of Vijay Antony’s daughter’s death

Reacting to the insensitive media coverage of the death of actor-music composer Vijay Antony’s 16-year-old daughter, Tamil Nadu Child Rights Watch (TNCRW) objected to the publication of her photo by several media houses. The teenager died by suicide on Tuesday, September 19.
Citing the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, which explicitly prohibits the disclosure of the identity of minors who are victims of any form of abuse or crime, including suicide, the NGO reminded media houses about the ethical and legal ramifications of their coverage.
The irresponsible reportage of certain media channels, who went as far as covering the related developments live from outside Vijay Antony’s residence, and trying to probe the reasons for the suicide, has received heavy criticism from several quarters. “By publishing her photograph, you would not only be disregarding the emotional distress it may cause to her grieving family but also breaking the law,” TNCRW said in a statement.
Besides urging the media to refrain from using the victim’s photo, TNCRW also asked to respect the privacy and dignity of the deceased and her family, and not share any information that could identify her. “Instead, we urge you to focus on responsible reporting that raises awareness about mental health issues and the importance of providing support to those in need,” TNCRW said.
TNCRW stressed that the media should focus on the pressing issue of mental health and create awareness instead of violating the privacy of the deceased. “It is crucial to remember that she is not just a news story; she was a human being who suffered immensely. Revealing the identity of a victim of such a sensitive matter not only lacks empathy but also violates the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.”
The child rights organisation appealed to the media to adhere to ethical journalism practices and follow the law. “We can contribute to a more compassionate and understanding society while upholding the rights of victims,” TNCRW said.
If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.
Tamil Nadu
State health department's suicide helpline: 104
Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)
Andhra Pradesh
Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930
Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584
Karnataka
Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222
Kerala
Maithri: 0484 2540530
Chaithram: 0484 2361161
Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.
Telangana
State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104
Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200
SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm
Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.
24x7 Helpline: 9820466726
Click here for working helplines across India.