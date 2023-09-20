TN child rights organisation slams media coverage of Vijay Antony’s daughter’s death

Reacting to the insensitive media coverage of the death of actor-music composer Vijay Antony’s 16-year-old daughter, Tamil Nadu Child Rights Watch (TNCRW) objected to the publication of her photo by several media houses. The teenager died by suicide on Tuesday, September 19.

Citing the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, which explicitly prohibits the disclosure of the identity of minors who are victims of any form of abuse or crime, including suicide, the NGO reminded media houses about the ethical and legal ramifications of their coverage.

The irresponsible reportage of certain media channels, who went as far as covering the related developments live from outside Vijay Antony’s residence, and trying to probe the reasons for the suicide, has received heavy criticism from several quarters. “By publishing her photograph, you would not only be disregarding the emotional distress it may cause to her grieving family but also breaking the law,” TNCRW said in a statement.