TN BJP's campaign against Minister Sekar Babu on Sanatana Dharma issue

The BJP has stepped up campaign against the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) minister, P.K. Sekar Babu over his participation in the Sanatana Dharma abolition meet in which Udhayanidi Stalin made controversial remarks.

BJP Tamil Nadu state president K. Annamalai lashed out against the minister and said that while Udhayanidhi Stalin was saying that the DMK would eradicate Sanatana Dharma,the state minister in-charge of temples was watching over.

The statement of the BJP state president indicates that the saffron party is accelerating its campaign against Sekar Babu. Former state president of the party H. Raja told IANS that the BJP will increase its campaign for the resignation of Sekar Babu from the post of HR&CE minister.

Sources in the BJP told IANS that the party will conduct district level campaigns against the minister and will demand his resignation from the post of Minister HR&CE.

Annamalai has said that the people of Tamil Nadu could easily understand the intention of DMK in speaking against Sanatana Dharma.