TN-BJP urges Vijay to join hands, warns of anti-DMK vote split

With the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections likely to be announced soon, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appealed to TVK leader Vijay to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to prevent a division of anti-DMK votes in the state.

In a statement, Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson A N S. Prasad said the political situation in the state was rapidly evolving and claimed that the ruling DMK, led by Chief Minister M K Stalin was facing growing public dissatisfaction.

The DMK has been expanding its Secular Progressive Alliance by including several smaller parties in the state. Prasad alleged that the move reflected concerns within the ruling party about its performance and prospects in the election.

The BJP leader also referred to recent political developments within the DMK-led alliance, particularly the decision to allocate a Rajya Sabha seat to the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam.

He alleged that the move had reportedly caused dissatisfaction among some long-time alliance partners, including the VCK and Left parties.

Prasad further claimed that public dissatisfaction has been rising in Tamil Nadu over issues such as law and order, price rises and allegations of corruption.

Against this backdrop, the BJP spokesperson said that all political forces opposed to the DMK should consider working together to avoid splitting the anti-incumbency vote.

He made specific appeals to actor-turned-politician Vijay, whose party Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam is preparing to enter electoral politics.

Since the start of his political career, Vijay has positioned the DMK has his Political opposition and the BJP as his ideological foe.

He cautioned that a fragmented opposition could indirectly benefit the ruling party.

The BJP leader concluded by stating that the 2026 Assembly election would be a crucial political moment for Tamil Nadu and called on all parties opposing the DMK government to work towards what he described as a “united democratic alternative” for the state.