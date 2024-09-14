TN BJP sacks functionary for video of Annapoorna MD’s meeting with FM Nirmala

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in a damage control mode after a video of the Managing Director of Tamil Nadu’s famous Sree Annapoorna hotel apologising to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman shared by their social media handles proved costly for the party. The state unit of the party on Saturday, September 14, sacked Singanallur zonal president Sathish for capturing the video and circulating it among social media convenors. The video was a meeting between the finance minister and the hotel MD Srinivasan.

On September 11, the Finance Minister met with industrialists and hoteliers in Coimbatore. Srinivasan, representing the Tamil Nadu Hotels Association, highlighted the industry's grievances over GST inconsistencies. He humorously remarked that the Union government's practice of taxing each item differently had caused such confusion that "even the computers are unable to compute."

The video of the incident had also gone viral, following which the closed door meeting happened. The video of the close-door meeting was shared by Tamil Nadu BJP convenor Balaji MS, who wrote that Srinivasan had apologised for the “indecent” speech.

A day ago, BJP Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai had issued an apology and expressed regret over the incident. On Saturday, Annapoorna group in a statement said that their MD, Srinivasan, went to meet the Union Finance Minister on “his own volition” and that there is “no misunderstanding or misinterpretation of facts”.

The statement said, “The video of this private interaction was inadvertently shared on social media, which has caused a lot of misunderstanding and confusion. BJP has apologised and taken action against the maker of the video. With this we would like to put to rest the unnecessary assumptions and political misunderstanding. We hope everybody understands that we would like to end this episode and move on. ”