TN BJP leader Alisha Abdullah ‘exposes’ sexual harasser, alleges police inaction

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionary Alisha Abdullah took to social media on Monday, November 18, calling out the police in Tamil Nadu for allegedly not taking any action against an incident of sexual harassment she faced. She also alleged that in the wake of police inaction, she herself had to expose the man. In two videos she posted, Alisha shows the man who allegedly harassed her and says that women should not take such issues lightly. Alisha is the state secretary of BJP sports and skill development cell and is a car and bike racer.

In her social media post, Alisha said that the man named Feroz constantly texted and called her demanding sexual favours. According to reports , the man also gave her the address to a hotel called Ginger Hotel OMR and asked her to meet him. Alisha, in her post, alleged that neither the hotel nor the police took action against him, so she had to come down to the hotel and hand him over to the police. “I got many calls with text messages asking me to sleep with him and asking me for body massages and abusive words (sic). I waited for hours with no proper response from the police nor the hotel authorities ‘Ginger hotel omr’. I made sure I brought him down and put in my car, taking him straight to the police,” she said.

She also added, “This is a very sad situation i faced today. Imagine how many women are facing this everyday with 0% police protection!”

In the first of two videos, the man is seen sitting inside a car wearing sunglasses. Alisha explains that he harassed her, before hitting him on the head and asking women to expose such men. In the second video, he is seen being brought down from his room and taken outside the hotel. She alleged that the man was “high on drugs” and that Tamil Nadu “has gone from bad to worse with drugs”.