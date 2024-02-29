TN BJP functionaries arrested for blackmailing Dharmapuram Adheenam

According to the First Information Report (FIR), Mayiladuthurai BJP district secretary Vignesh, Thanjavur North Youth Wing Secretary Vinoth, and two others, tried to blackmail the Adheenam head to extract money.

Viruthagiri’s complaint alleged that Vignesh and Vinoth acted upon the instructions given by Mayiladathurai BJP president Agoram, founder of Kalaimagal school Kodiyarasu, and advocate Jayachandran. “They threatened the mutt head that if he failed to give a lump sum of money, they would release the clips and bring disrepute to the Adheenam,” the complaint read.

In the complaint, Viruthagiri also said that the BJP functionaries tried to strangle him. Based on his complaint, Mayiladuthurai police booked seven persons on February 25, including a person who worked for Dharmapuram Adheenam. The case was registered under sections 323 (Voluntarily causing hurt), 307 (attempt to murder), 389 (putting a person in fear of accusation of an offence), 506 (ii) (criminal intimidation) and 120 B (whoever is a party to a criminal conspiracy to commit an offence) of the Indian Penal Code.