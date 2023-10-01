TN BJP chief Annamalai lands in row over behaviour with reporter ahead of Delhi visit

In Coimbatore, continuing his tirade against the reporter who asked him the question, Annamalai said, “Sister, I want you to grow in this field. You should come up to a high position, which needs a bit of ethics. It needs professional grounding. Whatever is wrong, say that it is wrong. Whatever is right, say that it is right. I will be the first person to admire it. But the questions should follow a norm. My anger comes from wanting all of you to grow in the field. You shouldn’t hop from one channel to another and then become a nobody at 40 years old. You should become an editor in chief in Delhi.”

When another reporter attempted to intervene, Annamalai kept repeating, “How will you defend this?” He said that when a person has the right to ask questions, they should not cross the Lakshman Rekha. “There is a limit,” he added.

In October last year, while in Cuddalore during a demonstration held by the BJP, Annamalai had become angry with media persons attempting to get quotes from him. “Is this an ambush? Why are you surrounding me like monkeys jumping on a tree?” Annamalai had asked at the time, adding, “Did I not respectfully ask you all to eat before I went myself to eat? Dogs, ghosts and arrack sellers in the state may ask questions, do I have to be replying to everything they ask?” he added. The arrack seller reference appeared to be a jibe at the then Minister for Prohibition and Excise V Senthil Balaji, who is currently under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The following month, when he was questioned at another press conference in Coimbatore regarding his alleged reference to reporters as “monkeys”, he had doubled down and refused to apologise. Instead, the BJP leader said, “I did not call reporters monkeys. I asked why reporters are jumping like monkeys and not letting me talk in order to ask for bytes. Both are different.”

