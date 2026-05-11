TN Assembly to convene today; Speaker election scheduled for Tuesday

The first session of the 17th Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly will commence on Monday morning, with all newly elected legislators set to take oath as Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) amid heightened political activity in the state following the recent elections.

Elections were held for all 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu, resulting in a major political transition as Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader and actor-turned-politician C. Joseph Vijay assumed office as the Chief Minister of the state.

Vijay had contested the Assembly elections from two constituencies -- Perambur in Chennai and Trichy East -- and emerged victorious in both. However, after taking charge as Chief Minister, Vijay decided to retain the Perambur constituency and resigned from the Trichy East Assembly seat, paving the way for a by-election.

Following the acceptance of his resignation letter, one seat in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly currently remains vacant. In an official press release issued by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Secretariat, it was announced that the first sitting of the newly elected Assembly would begin at 9.30 a.m. on Monday. All elected members have been instructed to be present in the House to take the oath as MLAs.

The Secretariat also directed legislators to carry their election certificates without fail while attending the inaugural session of the Assembly.

The Assembly session assumes significance as it marks the formal beginning of the new government headed by Vijay after the dramatic electoral verdict that brought TVK to power for the first time.

Political observers are also closely watching the evolving equations inside the Assembly, particularly after the formation of the new ruling alliance.

Meanwhile, the election for the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly is scheduled to be held on Tuesday at 9.30 a.m., according to the Assembly Secretariat's notification.

The Speaker election is expected to draw considerable attention as it will serve as the first major floor exercise in the newly constituted House and could offer indications about the stability and internal dynamics of the ruling alliance as well as the Opposition's strategy in the coming days.