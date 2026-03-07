TN Assembly polls: DMK gets over 15,000 candidature applications, 1473 propose CM Stalin

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has received more than 15,000 applications from aspirants seeking to contest on the party’s ticket in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections.

Among these, 1,473 applications were filed by party functionaries proposing the candidature of party president MK Stalin from their respective constituencies. The party said it received about Rs 3.68 crore through applications submitted in Stalin’s name alone. Stalin currently represents the Kolathur Assembly constituency.

In a statement, the DMK said it had received a total of 15,372 applications from aspirants across all 234 constituencies. The application process began on February 2 and ended on March 6.

The party described the response as “unprecedented,” saying it reflected the confidence of cadres that the DMK would return to power and form the “Dravidian Model 2.0” government.

It has also been reported that more than 50 party workers from several constituencies, particularly in the southern districts, have submitted applications requesting that Kanimozhi Karunanidhi be fielded from their constituencies.

More than 14 applications were submitted from Tiruchendur alone, while over 20 applications came from constituencies such as Thoothukudi, Palayamkottai, Tenkasi and Thiruverumbur.

Kanimozhi is currently a Member of Parliament from the Thoothukudi Lok Sabha constituency.

The party had fixed the application fee at Rs 25,000 for general constituencies, while women candidates and aspirants from reserved constituencies were required to pay Rs 15,000 per application.

Earlier, the DMK had invited applications from potential candidates interested in contesting the upcoming Assembly elections, formally beginning its preparations for the polls.