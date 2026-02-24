Tamil Nadu

TN Assembly polls: AIADMK promises Rs 10,000 for every family in the state

The AIADMK has announced the third phase of its poll promises ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, including a one-time Rs 10,000 assistance for families and monthly unemployment grants.
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palanisamy
The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Tuesday, February 23, released the third phase of its electoral promises, marking the 78th birth anniversary of late AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

The party announced that each family in the state would receive a one-time financial assistance of Rs 10,000. “Under the inefficient Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam regime led by Stalin, the people have been severely affected by the skyrocketing prices of essential commodities over the last five years. Similarly, taxes such as property tax, house tax, electricity charges, and drinking water tax have also been increased,” the party said in a press release. It added that the assistance was intended to help people cope with the rising cost of living.

The party also announced a monthly unemployment allowance for those registered with employment exchanges and awaiting jobs. It promised Rs 2,000 per month for graduates and Rs 1,000 per month for those who have completed Plus Two.

The manifesto further promises an increase in the relief grant for fishermen during the annual fishing ban period, from Rs 8,000 to Rs 12,000.

Currently, the government provides free electricity up to 300 units for weavers and up to 1,000 units for power loom users. The AIADMK has promised to raise these limits to 450 units for handloom weavers and 1,400 units for power loom operators.

The party has also promised to waive loans taken by roadside vendors in cities.

This is the third phase of the party’s poll promises. The first set was announced on January 18, on the birth anniversary of party founder MG Ramachandran.

