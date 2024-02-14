TN Assembly adopts resolution against BJP’s ‘One Nation, One Election’

The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Wednesday, February 14, adopted a resolution against the Union Government’s ‘One Nation, One Election’ plan, terming it an attack on state rights. The One Nation One Election concept aims to hold simultaneous elections for all state Assemblies and the Lok Sabha. Calling it a “comic plan”, Chief Minister MK Stalin said in Assembly, “Is it possible to carry out Parliamentary elections and state elections on the same day? In the current scenario, it is not even possible to conduct the Parliamentary elections in one day across the country. It will take a magic trick to be able to conduct Parliamentary elections and 30 state elections in such a situation in one day.”

“Those with a majority in the Parliament are soon going to be rejected by the people. No one should become victims to those who are trying to change or damage the Constitution that grants state rights, alliance politics, equal opportunities for all. Therefore we must strongly oppose the plan of One Nation, One Election for the elections to the Parliament, state Assembly, urban bodies and panchayats,” Stalin further said.

The resolution reportedly had the support of the DMK’s allies: VCK, Congress, MDMK, CPI and CPI(M).