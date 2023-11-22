TN: Animals rescued from illegally-run Coimbatore farm after complaints of abuse

The Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board (TNAWB) rescued several animals from Sanghamitra farm in Coimbatore on Tuesday, November 21 after receiving several complaints of animal abuse. All the animals at the farm were shifted from the farm to various shelters for immediate care and treatment. Two camels, horses, donkeys, dogs and pups were rescued from the farm in an eight hour rescue operation.

“The TNAWB had received several complaints from August, 2023, regarding an illegally run farm named ‘Sangamithra farm’ based in Coimbatore. Complainants said that animals under their care were kept in a bad condition and were subjected to abuse. The animals were also used for performance without obtaining permission from Animal Welfare Board of India,” a release by TNAWB stated.

This facility was selling camel and goat milk and offering camel rides to both children and adults during the evenings. Complaints against the owners said the animals were subjected to inhumane conditions like exposure to extreme heat, malnourishment and physical abuse.

On November 18, TNAWB member Shruti Vinodh Raj along with Coimbatore Animal Husbandry officials went to Sangamithra farm to investigate the complaints. They seized the animals and shifted them to a shelter for immediate care and maintenance. A team from India Project for Animal and Nature (IPAN) Nilgiris led by Nigel Otter facilitated the rescue of the animals. The two camels were shifted to People for Animals Shelter in Chennai, four horses and two donkeys were shifted to IPAN and a dog and two pups were shifted to the Humane Animal Society in Coimbatore for care and maintenance. The animals are said to be in critical condition and require prolonged treatment.