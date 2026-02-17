TN allocates Rs 22,090 crore to Health Department in 2026–27 budget.

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Tamil Nadu government has allocated Rs 22,090 crore to the Health and Family Welfare Department in the 2026–27 Budget. The Budget was tabled by Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Tuesday, February 17, and outlined the allocations and performance details of key public health schemes across the state.

Under the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme, 2.25 crore people have received primary medical services through doorstep visits by medical teams conducting screening for non-communicable diseases. The government stated that 4.75 crore people have availed follow-up services under the programme. The scheme also received recognition at the United Nations Inter Agency Task Force Awards 2024 in the Ministries for Health category for its effectiveness.

The Innuyir Kappom – Nammai Kakkum 48 scheme, with a budget outlay of Rs 493 crore, has reportedly saved 5,11,916 lives. In addition, 1,206 medical camps were conducted under the Nalam Kaakkum Stalin initiative, benefiting 17,82,687 people.

The Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme approved insurance coverage amounting to Rs 6,474 crore, with 87,34,363 claims settled. Financial assistance totalling Rs 4,042 crore was disbursed to 34,40,550 women under the Dr Muthulakshmi Reddy Maternity Benefit Scheme.

As part of the Cancer Management Mission, awareness and screening camps were held in 23 districts. Of the 79.17 lakh individuals screened, 1,929 were diagnosed with cancer. A scheme has also been launched to administer the cervical cancer vaccine to girl students below 14 years of age studying in government and aided schools. The government has initiated the process of upgrading the Arignar Anna Memorial Cancer Hospital into a centre of excellence at an estimated cost of Rs 398 crore.