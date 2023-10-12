TN Agricultural College to be named after MS Swaminathan: CM MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday, October 11, announced that the Thanjavur-based, Tamil Nadu Agricultural College and Research Institute would now be named after renowned agriculture scientist, late MS Swaminathan.

The Chief Minister made the announcement regarding the renaming of the institute in the state legislative Assembly.

Stalin heaped praises on the late scientist and talked about his contributions towards the ‘Green Revolution’ in India.

Stalin also said that the late scientist gave warnings about climate change as early as in 1969.