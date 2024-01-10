TN Advocate General R Shanmugasundaram resigns following legal setbacks

In a statement, Shanmugasundaram, who was also a former Rajya Sabha member said that he will meet Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday, January 10 and submit his resignation papers. Although he cited personal reasons for his resignation, TNM has learnt that the decision was taken following legal setbacks that the ruling government had to face recently, especially with regard to the conviction of K Ponmudy, a sitting Minister. The conviction had not gone down well with many of the senior DMK leaders, including CM Stalin, who reportedly wanted a revamp of the government’s legal team.

TNM had reported in the last week of October, in its exclusive newsletter Powertrip, that there was anger brewing in the DMK that the legal team did not foresee any danger in Ponmudy’s case. TNM had learnt that even a day before Ponmudi’s conviction, the legal team had confidently told the Minister that he was in the clear.