TN: 50K industries to go on strike against power tariff hike on Sep 25

The Tamil Nadu Industries Association leaders have announced that around 50,000 industries including small-scale industries will go on a one-day strike on Monday, September 25 against the electricity tariff revision in the state. The protesting organisations are also demanding the state to withdraw peak hour charges and fixed charges.

The office bearers of these organisations in a statement said that around three crore labourers including 1.2 crore registered employees and migrant labourers in these 50,000 units will go on a strike on Monday. The group in the statement said that the state government did not consult with the industry representatives before taking a decision to increase the power tariff. They also charged that while states like Maharashtra, Haryana and Gujarat were providing subsidies to industries, the Tamil Nadu government is creating difficulties for the industries with exorbitant electricity tariffs.

Tirupur Exporters and Manufacturers Association (TEAMA) president, M.P. Muthurathinam in the statement said, “The garment industries are suffering due to low order volume as well as labour issues. The peak hour charges levied in two phases from 6 am to 10 am and from 6 pm to 10 pm and the fixed charges are crippling small industries.” Another industrialist from Coimbatore on conditions of anonymity said that the prices of HP motors for which the city is famous for has almost doubled due to the peak charges and fixed charges as well as electricity tariff hike. Speaking to IANS, the industrialist said, “We are seriously facing a shut down and the state which was once an attractive destination is slowly becoming a persona non grata for us and we are planning to scout other states for better prospects.”