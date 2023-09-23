TN: 50K industries to go on strike against power tariff hike on Sep 25

The Tamil Nadu Industries Association leaders have announced that around 50,000 industries including small-scale industries will go on a one-day strike on Monday, September 25 against the electricity tariff revision in the state. The protesting organisations are also demanding the state to withdraw peak hour charge and fixed charges. The office bearers of the striking organisations said that around three crore labourers including 1.2 crore registered employees and mirgrant labourers in these 50,000 units will strike work on Monday.

They said that the state government did not consult with the industry representatives before taking a decision to increase the power tariff. They also charged that while states like Maharashtra, Haryana, and Gujarat were providing subsidies to industries, the Tamil Nadu government is creating difficulties for the industries with exorbitant electricity tariffs.

Tiruppur Exporters and Manufacturers Association (TEAMA) president MP Muthurathinam said, “The garment industries are suffering due to low order volume as well as labour issues. The peak hour charges levied in two phases from 6 am to 10 am and from 6 pm to 10 pmi and fixed charges are crippling small industries.”