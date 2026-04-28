TN: 4-year-old killed, family sustains injuries as govt jeep collides with motorcycle

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A four-year-old girl lost her life, and three members of her family were left injured after a Revenue Department jeep collided with their motorcycle in Tamil Nadu. The tragic incident took place around 3 pm, on Sunday, April 26, on the Walajabad road.

The deceased has been identified as Samyuktha, aged four, the elder daughter of Loganathan (40) and Mahalakshmi (38), residents of Pillaiyarpalayam, Kancheepuram. The family's nine-month-old infant daughter, along with the parents, sustained injuries in the collision and are currently receiving medical treatment. The family was on their way to the Vallakottai Murugan temple when tragedy struck at Muthialpet junction.

The family's motorcycle was struck head-on by a four-wheeler displaying a government sticker, which was heading towards Kancheepuram from Walajabad. The collision proved devastating, fracturing the legs of both Loganathan and Mahalakshmi. Samyuktha was left unresponsive at the spot, and the couple's infant daughter also suffered injuries.

Residents who witnessed the accident took the injured family to the nearest government hospital in Kancheepuram, where doctors provided emergency care before transferring all of them to a medical facility in Chennai.

The two young children were taken to the Government Children's Hospital in Egmore, where a medical team worked to stabilise them. Tragically, their efforts could not save Samyuktha, who breathed her last on Monday morning, leaving behind a grieving family and a community in mourning.

Walajabad police have filed a case against those in the government vehicle, with charges including causing death due to negligence and rash driving. The investigation remains ongoing as authorities work to establish the full sequence of events and determine whether additional charges warrant consideration.

The article was written by a student interning with TNM.