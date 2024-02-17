TN: 17-year-old hacked to death in Coimbatore bus stand by college student

A college student killed a 17-year-old, school-going teen, in broad daylight in Coimbatore on Saturday, February 17. The shocking incident occurred in the bustling Ondipudur bus stand while hundreds of commuters were waiting for their buses. The deceased has been identified as a resident of Ondipudur and a student of Class 12 in a private school in Chinnavedampatti.
He was hacked to death by Perarasu (18), a resident of Singanallur. He is pursuing his first year BCom CA in a private college in Coimbatore. On Saturday morning, Perarasu who came by the bike smeared chilli powder on the school student’s face while he was waiting for the bus to school. Perarasu attacked him using a sickle on his neck and right hand and fled from the spot. People who witnessed the gory attack called for an ambulance and alerted the police. The student was rushed to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital where he was declared dead.
Perarasu later surrendered at Singanallur E1 police station. Police said the deceased along with three other friends had allegedly harassed Perarasu’s sister two years ago in a bus stand. When Perarasu went to inquire about this, a tussle happened between them and Perarasu was beaten black and blue. There was a case registered against Perarasu when he tried to stab one of the four guys last year.
As per the police, both of them are from different Dalit communities. The deceased belong to the Paraiyar community while the accused is from the Devendra Kula Vellalar community. Singanallur police registered a case and booked Perarasu under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code which stipulates the punishment for murder.