TN: 17-year-old hacked to death in Coimbatore bus stand by college student

A college student killed a 17-year-old, school-going teen, in broad daylight in Coimbatore on Saturday, February 17. The shocking incident occurred in the bustling Ondipudur bus stand while hundreds of commuters were waiting for their buses. The deceased has been identified as a resident of Ondipudur and a student of Class 12 in a private school in Chinnavedampatti.

He was hacked to death by Perarasu (18), a resident of Singanallur. He is pursuing his first year BCom CA in a private college in Coimbatore. On Saturday morning, Perarasu who came by the bike smeared chilli powder on the school student’s face while he was waiting for the bus to school. Perarasu attacked him using a sickle on his neck and right hand and fled from the spot. People who witnessed the gory attack called for an ambulance and alerted the police. The student was rushed to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital where he was declared dead.