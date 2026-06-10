Tamil Nadu

Tirunelveli man kills sister for allegedly talking to another man over phone, arrested

The accused, Muthukrishnan, was remanded to judicial custody on Tuesday, June 9. Further investigation is underway.
Tirunelveli man kills sister for allegedly talking to another man over phone, arrested
Written by:
Pranav Chandrasekar
Published on

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A 21-year-old man hacked his 23-year-old elder sister to death for allegedly talking to another man over phone on the night of Monday, June 8, in Suthamalli village, Tirunelveli district. 

According to a report citing police sources, the incident happened when their parents, Arumugam and Kannagi, were attending to their cattle in a shed behind the house on Monday night. At that time, Ramalakshmi was alone at home, allegedly talking to a man on the phone. Noticing this, Muthukrishnan allegedly got into an argument with her. 

As the argument escalated, Muthukrishnan repeatedly slashed her with a sickle, and she collapsed. Her parents rushed her to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. 

The victim's mother, Kannagi, filed a police complaint against Muthukrishnan, with the Suthamali police. Reports cite police sources as saying that Ramalakshmi was allegedly in a relationship with a man, to which Muthukrishnan had previously expressed opposition. 

Ramalakshmi was employed in a private company in the SIPCOT industrial estate in Gangaikondan, while Muthukrishnan was a cashier at a hotel in Nanguneri. 

Muthukrishnan was remanded to judicial custody on Tuesday, June 9. Further investigation is underway. 

This article was written by a student interning with TNM

Crime
Tamil Nadu
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