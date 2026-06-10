Tirunelveli man kills sister for allegedly talking to another man over phone, arrested

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A 21-year-old man hacked his 23-year-old elder sister to death for allegedly talking to another man over phone on the night of Monday, June 8, in Suthamalli village, Tirunelveli district.

According to a report citing police sources, the incident happened when their parents, Arumugam and Kannagi, were attending to their cattle in a shed behind the house on Monday night. At that time, Ramalakshmi was alone at home, allegedly talking to a man on the phone. Noticing this, Muthukrishnan allegedly got into an argument with her.

As the argument escalated, Muthukrishnan repeatedly slashed her with a sickle, and she collapsed. Her parents rushed her to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

The victim's mother, Kannagi, filed a police complaint against Muthukrishnan, with the Suthamali police. Reports cite police sources as saying that Ramalakshmi was allegedly in a relationship with a man, to which Muthukrishnan had previously expressed opposition.

Ramalakshmi was employed in a private company in the SIPCOT industrial estate in Gangaikondan, while Muthukrishnan was a cashier at a hotel in Nanguneri.

Muthukrishnan was remanded to judicial custody on Tuesday, June 9. Further investigation is underway.

This article was written by a student interning with TNM