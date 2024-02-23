Tirunelveli illegal mining: Arappor Iyakkam demands probe against DMK MP, others

Chennai-based anti-graft NGO Arappor Iyakkam sought action against Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise J Jayakanthan, Tirunelveli MP S Gnanathiraviam, and a few other private quarry owners, alleging a loss of Rs 700 crore to the exchequer due to illegal mining in the Tirunelveli district. Jayakanthan, who was a Commissioner of Geology and Mining in 2022, is alleged to have relaxed several rules to favour quarry owners and lessees who illegally operated quarries in Tirunelveli and Tiruppur. Arappor Iyakkam also said that pressure from the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Gnanathiraviam played a major role in transferring many officials who previously inspected these quarries and levied hefty fines.

In a press conference held on Thursday, February 22, Jayaram Venkatesan, convenor of Arappor Iyakkam, said that Jayakanthan subverted the Acts and Rules of the mining department meant to penalise illegal mining through unlawful means. In a complaint submitted to the Director of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC), Arappor Iyakkam urged the immediate registration of an FIR and an investigation into the matter.

The NGO further said that functionaries of the ruling DMK are among the quarry owners who enjoyed the favours extended by Jayakanthan. For instance, a penalty of Rs 60 crore was imposed on one SAV group that runs a quarry in Tirunelveli. This was later revised to Rs 3.7 crore. Graham Bell, one of the in-charges of the SAV Group is a DMK functionary, the Iyakkam noted, and listed a few more DMK functionaries' names in the complaint.