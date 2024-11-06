Tirunelveli: Dominant caste men attack Dalit teen for questioning reckless driving

A group of dominant caste men attacked a 17-year-old Dalit boy at his house in Melapattam village near Tirunelveli on Monday, November 4, for allegedly confronting them over reckless driving.

According to reports, the boy who belongs to a Scheduled Caste (SC) was walking near his house when the accused sped past him in a car, nearly hitting him. An argument ensued between the boy and the accused, who reportedly belong to a Most Backward Class community.

The tension was diffused by a bystander in the vicinity temporarily, but the accused returned to the spot in the evening, armed with beer bottles and a sickle. They attacked the boy inside his house and also destroyed household items.

The residents of Melapattam staged a road blockade demanding justice, and were pacified by Superintendent of Police N Silambarasan. He told TNM that a case has been filed under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, along with charges of attempted murder and assault.

The accused were traced with the help of CCTV footage. Around six people were reportedly seen exiting the village in two-wheelers after carrying out the attack. Four persons were arrested on Tuesday, November 5, and two are absconding, the police said.