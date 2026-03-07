Tiruchi Siva, Christopher Tilak among 6 TN candidates set to be elected to Rajya Sabha

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The nominations of six candidates contesting the biennial elections to the Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu were accepted during scrutiny held in Chennai on Saturday, March 7. The scrutiny of nominations took place in the presence of R Santhi, Returning Officer for the elections, and Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik, who is the observer for the biennial poll.

The nominations declared valid include those of Tiruchi N Siva and J Constantine Ravindran of the Dravidar Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), M Thambidurai of the All India Anna Dravidar Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Christopher Manickam alias Christopher Tilak of the Congress, Anbumani Ramadoss of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and LK Sudhish of the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK).

All the six candidates are set to be elected unopposed if no further candidates remain in the fray after the withdrawal deadline. The elections are being held to fill six vacancies arising from the retirement of sitting members.

Sowmya Anbumani, who had filed nomination papers as a stand-by candidate for the Anbumani Ramadoss faction of the PMK, withdrew her nomination.

According to reports, an official release from the Returning Officer said that the nominations of seven independent candidates, including that of P Swaminathan, personal assistant to PMK founder S Ramadoss, were rejected during scrutiny. Swaminathan’s advocate argued during scrutiny that the nomination of Anbumani Ramadoss should not be accepted, citing specific reasons. The objection also comes amid the ongoing rift between Anbumani Ramadoss and his father, PMK founder S Ramadoss, over the party’s leadership and political direction. However, the Returning Officer rejected the contention.

Separately, Swaminathan lodged a complaint with the Director General of Police’s office alleging that he had been assaulted on Anna Road.

The candidates filed their nomination papers on March 5. Tiruchi N Siva and M Thambidurai have been nominated again by their respective parties for another term in the Upper House.

The nomination of Christopher Manickam, also known as Christopher Tilak, marks a new face for the Congress in Tamil Nadu. The 53-year-old All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary described himself as an “ordinary worker” who was “identified” by party leader Rahul Gandhi after filing his nomination papers.

“Though I am not well known, I will get myself introduced properly through my work for the people of the State,” Christopher said, thanking the party leadership for the opportunity.

The Returning Officer is scheduled to issue certificates of election to the six valid candidates on March 9 after the deadline for withdrawal of nominations.

Once elected, the strength of parties from Tamil Nadu in the Rajya Sabha will change. The DMK’s strength in the Upper House will reduce to eight from the current 10, while the AIADMK will continue to have five members. The Congress’ representation from the state will increase to two with Christopher Tilak joining senior leader P Chidambaram.