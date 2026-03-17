‘Time will answer’: Rajinikanth hits back at TVK leader’s remark

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, on Tuesday, March 17, refuted claims made by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Aadhav Arjuna that he refrained from entering politics due to threats from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). The remarks triggered widespread backlash from political leaders and fans.

In a statement, Rajinikanth termed the remarks “untrue” and said, “Time does not speak but waits and answers.” He reiterated that the claims made about him were not true and thanked several political leaders and well-wishers who condemned the comments.

The controversy stems from remarks made by Aadhav Arjuna during a TVK protest on March 12, where he claimed that “the DMK family threatened Mr. Rajinikanth and ensured that he did not enter politics.” He also drew a comparison with actor Vijay, stating that his leader had the “mental strength.”

Reacting strongly, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami described the remarks as “political indecency” that tarnished the actor’s reputation. He added that Rajinikanth was respected across political lines and that his reasons for staying away from politics should be honoured. Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran also criticised the remarks, stating that neither the actor’s fans nor the people of Tamil Nadu would forgive such comments and expected an apology.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth’s fans intensified their protest, installing banners in Tiruchengode demanding an apology from aadhav.

Rajinikanth, in his statement, also expressed gratitude to a wide spectrum of political leaders, film personalities, media members and his fans for supporting him and condemning what he described as “defamatory remarks.” He said, “I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to all those who raised their voices in my support and condemned his defamatory remarks.”

The actor had earlier, in December 2020, cited health concerns and the COVID-19 pandemic as reasons for withdrawing from his proposed political entry.