Tight security in Coimbatore, Tirupur ahead of Vice President’s TN visit from Oct 28-30

Security arrangements have been strengthened in Coimbatore and Tirupur ahead of Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan’s three-day visit to Tamil Nadu from October 28 to 30. This is his first official tour of the state after assuming office.

According to official sources, nearly 1,900 police personnel have been deployed in Coimbatore alone to ensure the smooth conduct of the events. The city police have also imposed a temporary ban on the use of drones during the Vice-President’s visit as part of the security protocol.

Radhakrishnan is scheduled to arrive at Coimbatore International Airport by a special flight at 9.40 am on Tuesday, October 28. He will be received by senior district officials and BJP cadres, who have planned a grand welcome for the city’s own leader elevated to the nation’s second-highest constitutional post.

Following his arrival, the Vice-President will proceed to the CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex, where he will be felicitated by the Coimbatore Citizens Forum. Later, at 2.30 pm, he will pay homage at the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the Coimbatore Corporation premises. He will then take part in the centenary celebrations of spiritual leader Shanthalinga Ramasamy Adigalar at Perur Mutt before leaving for Tirupur by road. In Tirupur, Radhakrishnan will offer floral tributes at the statues of freedom fighter Kumaran and Mahatma Gandhi.

On Wednesday, October 29, he will attend a felicitation programme at Velayudhasamy Kalyana Mandapam in the city. He is expected to return to Coimbatore by road in the evening and depart for Madurai by a special flight at 4.50 pm.

Meanwhile, the Tirupur Police have issued traffic diversions to manage vehicular movement during the high-profile visit. Heavy vehicles from Dharapuram will be rerouted through Kovilvazhi, Perunthozhuvu, and Coolipalayam Junction to reach Uthukkuzhi. Vehicles on Palladam Road will take the Ayyampalayam Junction-Veerapandi Pirivu route before rejoining the main road, while those on Avinashi Road must take a left at Thirumurugan Poondi to reach Pooluvapatti-PN Road before entering the city. The police have urged motorists to follow the traffic regulations and cooperate with security personnel to ensure the smooth conduct of the Vice-President’s visit.