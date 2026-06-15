Thunderstorms, strong winds forecast in parts of TN as temperature rises

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The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds in several districts of Tamil Nadu on Monday, even as temperatures across the state have risen sharply after a brief spell of cooler weather.

According to the weather department, an upper-air cyclonic circulation extending from the west-central Bay of Bengal to south Tamil Nadu through the southwest Bay of Bengal persists at an altitude of about 3.1 km to 4.5 km above mean sea level. The prevailing atmospheric conditions are expected to trigger rainfall activity across parts of the state over the next few days.

On Monday, moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and winds reaching up to 50 kmph is likely at isolated places in Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Namakkal and Salem districts.

The weather department has also warned of heavy rainfall and strong winds at isolated locations in Namakkal, Salem, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai districts on Tuesday. Residents in these areas have been advised to remain alert for any disruptions caused by thunderstorms and gusty winds.

Meanwhile, Ramanathapuram district is likely to witness a spell of intense weather from Tuesday onwards, with forecasts indicating heavy rain accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms.

In Chennai, the sky is likely to remain partly cloudy on Monday. While there is no significant rainfall forecast for the city, daytime temperatures are likely to remain high, with the maximum temperature expected to touch around 39 degrees Celsius.

The forecast comes amid a sudden rise in temperatures across Tamil Nadu after a period of relatively mild weather.

Several parts of the state recorded above-normal temperatures on Sunday, with Nagapattinam emerging as the hottest location, registering around 40 degrees Celsius. Madurai recorded approximately 39.5 degrees Celsius, while Tiruchirappalli touched nearly 39 degrees Celsius.

The temperature at Madurai Airport was also close to 39 degrees Celsius. Other locations, including Chennai’s Meenambakkam and Nungambakkam observatories, Cuddalore, Karur Paramathi and Thanjavur, experienced oppressive heat conditions. Similar hot weather prevailed in the Union Territory of Puducherry and neighbouring Karaikal.

Meteorologists said the combination of high temperatures and favourable atmospheric conditions could lead to the formation of thunderclouds over interior districts, resulting in scattered rainfall and localised heavy showers during the coming days.