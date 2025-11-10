Thulluvadho Ilamai actor Abhinay passes away at 44

Tamil actor Abhinay, who had been battling liver-related disease, passed away at around 4 am on Monday, November 10 in his Chennai residence. He was 44. Abhinay, who was first seen in Thulluvadho Ilamai (2002), had acted in many Tamil films.

Thulluvadho Ilamai also marked the debut of Dhanush. The film was directed by Dhanush’s father Kasthuri Raja and written by Selvaraghavan.

Abhinay played lead roles in Jjunction (2002), Singara Chennai (2004), and Pon Megalai (2005). He has over 15 films to his credit, including both Tamil and Malayalam.

Besides movies, Abhinay also acted in advertisements. He later turned into a voice-over artist and dubbed for actor Vidyut Jamwal in Vijay’s superhit film Thupakki (2012) and Suriya’s Anjaan (2014).

It was recently revealed that the actor’s health was on a severe decline after he made a public appeal requesting funding for his medical treatment. “I do not know if I will be around for longer," he had said.

The video became viral and many expressed concerns over his failing health. Tamil comedian KPY Bala, who is known for his philanthropic efforts, donated Rs 1 lakh to the deceased actor towards his treatment. Actor Dhanush also reportedly donated Rs 5 lakh.

According to reports, his health deteriorated steadily as he could not continue with the treatment.

The Tamil actors’ association Nadigar Sangam is reportedly making arrangements for the funeral as the actor does not have any relatives.

Abhinay’s mother passed away in 2019. He had been living alone in a rented house in Kodambakkam.