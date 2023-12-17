Three devotees returning from Sabarimala die in accident near TN’s Theni

Three devotees returning from Sabarimala temple in Kerala were killed in a accident on Sunday, December 17 after their vehicle rammed into a road divider when passing through Tamil Nadu. The accident occurred in Devadanapatti village in Theni district, when the driver lost control and crashed into a wall. Reports said that the car was from Telangana, but the deceased persons have not been identified yet.

The car was heading towards Dindigul when the accident occurred. Reports also said that while three passengers died on the spot, two others were severely injured and admitted to the Theni Government Medical College Hospital. The Devadanapatti police admitted the injured persons in the hospital and have questioned them as well.

The only details known about the vehicles and deceased persons is that they were from Telangana. It is also unclear which part of Telangana they were from. The Devadanapatti police have launched a formal investigation into the accident and are trying to ascertain the details of the deceased and the injured persons.