Thoothukudi receives 50 cm rainfall; Air Force deployed

Thoothukudi district in Tamil Nadu received 50 cm of rainfall, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena said. Several low-lying areas in the district are inundated with flood water. The Air Force has been deployed to carry out rescue and relief measures.

Addressing the media on Monday, December 18, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena said that Thoothukudi received a rainfall of 50 cm. He further informed that adequate boats have been acquired to carry out the relief operations in the district. “More boats will be drawn into service,” he said. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) forces have already been engaged in Tirunelveli district.

It was also informed that bus services to Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi might be restored by Monday night, depending on how much the water has receded.