Thoothukudi gang rape: Migrant labour contractor, two minors arrested

The Thoothukudi police on Monday, December 15, arrested three migrant workers, including two minors, for allegedly gang-raping a 24-year-old woman after attacking her husband. The prime accused has been identified as Mohammad Makful Hussain (27), a native of Assam, who was working as a labour contractor in Thisayanvilai, Tirunelveli district. The other two accused are reportedly 16 years old.

According to police, the survivor and her husband were employed at a paver block manufacturing unit in Cherakulam, Thoothukudi district. The couple had decided to leave the job and move to Kerala, citing inadequate facilities at the workplace.

According to reports, Mohammad, who allegedly earned commissions for recruiting migrant workers, attempted to dissuade the couple from leaving.

On Sunday, while the couple were travelling in an autorickshaw—on their way to Kerala—the accused intercepted the vehicle near Tirunelveli, accusing them of stealing valuables belonging to the employer.

The accused allegedly took the couple to a secluded area in Sivanthipatti near the Kaliyuga Meiyyannar Sastha Temple, where the husband was assaulted and the woman was sexually assaulted. Both were later admitted to the Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.

The accused have been booked under Sections 70 (gang rape), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 324(4) (causing damage to property), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police said further investigation is underway.