Thol Thirumavalavan to contest from Kattumannarkoil, shifts focus to TN politics

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Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief and Chidambaram MP Thol Thirumavalavan on Sunday, March 29, announced that he will contest the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election from the Kattumannarkoil (SC) constituency, marking a shift from Parliament to state politics.

Thirumavalavan said his decision was shaped by expectations of major political changes in Tamil Nadu after the upcoming Assembly election.

“After the upcoming Assembly election, the state’s political situation is expected to change drastically. In this context, I am contesting from Kattumannarkoil. We have to focus on Tamil Nadu state politics,” he said.

Thirumavalavan is currently serving as a Member of Parliament from the Chidambaram (SC) Lok Sabha constituency after winning the seat in the 2024 general election.

This will be the second time that he is contesting from Kattumannarkoil. In the 2016 Assembly election, he contested from the same constituency and lost by 87 votes. Nearly a decade later, he is returning to the constituency once again.

Along with announcing his candidature, the VCK released its list of candidates for all eight constituencies, allotted to it in the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA).

Of the eight seats allocated to the party, six are reserved constituencies. The party has fielded Sinthanai Selvan from Cheyyur (SC), Vanni Arasu from Tindivanam (SC), Panneer Das from Thiruporur, Sakthivel alias Attral Arasu from Periyakulam (SC), advocate Ezhil Caroline from Arakkonam (SC), Abdur Rahman from Panruti, and advocate Ku Malathi from Kallakurichi (SC).

Notably, three sitting VCK MLAs — Aloor Shanavas, SS Balaji, and M Babu, have been denied seats this time.

Explaining the party’s alliance decision, Thirumavalavan said the VCK chose to continue with the DMK led alliance to ensure that “right-wing and religious forces” do not gain strength in Tamil Nadu.

Reports suggest that his presence in the Assembly could play an important role in shaping political discourse in the State after the election and help mobilise Dalit youth in support of the alliance.