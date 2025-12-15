‘This is Tamil Nadu’: CM Stalin rejects Amit Shah’s claim of BJP expansion

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president M K Stalin on Sunday, December 14, asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would never be able to win in Tamil Nadu, adding that the state would resist any political force that approaches it with arrogance.

Responding to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remark that Tamil Nadu would be the BJP’s next target after a victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, Stalin said that neither Shah nor the Sangh Parivar would succeed in the state.

“This is Tamil Nadu. You do not understand our character. If you come with love, we will embrace you. If you come with arrogance, we will not bow. We will face you head-on and defeat you,” Stalin said while addressing the party’s Youth Wing North Zone conference in Tiruvannamalai district.

He accused right-wing forces of acting aggressively after the BJP returned to power at the national level for a third consecutive term.

“These forces are spreading sugar-coated lies and regressive ideas to deceive the people. We have a duty to fight them,” Stalin said, adding that the DMK’s ideology remained the antidote to the BJP’s politics.

Stalin also said that Tamil Nadu was the only state the BJP had been unable to win. “That is why Amit Shah is irritated,” he added.

He said the DMK was responsible not only for protecting Tamil Nadu, its language and its people, but also for safeguarding India’s diversity and federal values.

“The DMK is the only regional party waging an ideological battle against the BJP,” Stalin said.

Responding to Udhayanidhi Stalin’s demand that more youngsters be given opportunities in the 2026 Assembly elections, Stalin urged party workers to strengthen their presence at the grassroots.

“Meet the people, live among them, and do not expect comfort. Only those who work hard will earn a place in the party,” he said, urging the Youth Wing to take the government’s schemes and achievements to every household.

Addressing the gathering, Udhayanidhi Stalin recalled C N Annadurai’s founding vision and said the party had always opposed domination from Delhi and stood at the forefront of protecting Tamil Nadu’s rights.

Taking a veiled dig at actor-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, Udhayanidhi said, “A rainbow attracts people, but is not permanent. It disappears soon. A huge, uncontrollable crowd serves no purpose.”

He also referred to the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) as an engineless vehicle being pulled by the BJP. “If a car has no engine, how can it move? The BJP is the lorry dragging it,” he said.

(With IANS inputs)