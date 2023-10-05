‘This is Sanatana’: VCK slams TN Guv RN Ravi for presiding over Dalit poonul ceremony

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi has got himself into a controversy yet again by presiding over a ‘sacred thread’ ceremony for 100 Dalit persons in M Adhanur village of the Cuddalore district. He was attending the Guru Pooja of Nandanar (Thirunalaipovar) –a Dalit Tamil Nayanar saint – on Wednesday, October 4, organised by the Tamil Seva Sangam and Sivakulathor shivite trust. Several leaders including Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) MP Thol Thirumavalavan have now slammed the Governor for participating in the event.

Reportedly, 501 devotees from different non ‘upper caste’ communities, including nearly 100 Dalits were present at the event and were made to undergo ‘upanayanam’ – the Poonul-wearing ceremony. Poonul is a ‘sacred thread’ worn by privileged caste men, especially Brahmins. RN Ravi gave a speech at the event in which he said that there were no inequalities in the Vedas, and that “we are equal”. “People who came later made such divisions and ostracised a group of us calling them ‘Shudras’, which is an insulting act,” he said.

Further, referring to Vengavayal and Nanguneri caste crimes, he said that there was an increase in caste atrocities in the state, in which even school students have been involved. Stating that while such crimes were reported across India, he pointed out how Tamil Nadu has been witnessing more such cases. He also raised concern about school students identifying as caste groups by wearing coloured threads on their hands.