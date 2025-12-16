Thiruparankundram issue: HR&CE tells High Court that stone pillar was a Jain structure.

The Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department’s Joint Commissioner submitted before the Madras High Court on Monday, December 15, that, according to archaeological documents, the stone structure atop the Thiruparankundram hill was a congregation site for Jain monks.

The submission was made on the second day of hearings in an appeal against the single judge’s order permitting the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the stone pillar located on the hill near the Sultan Sikandar Badusha Auliya Dargah.

Senior advocate N Jothi, appearing on behalf of the HR&CE Joint Commissioner, cited a 1981 book by theologian Venkataswami, which states that Digambara Jain monks, saints who traditionally do not wear clothes, travelled from Madhya Pradesh to Madurai and often resided in hill regions so as not to be seen by others, including women.

“These Digambaras would congregate at night to hold discussions, and the stone pillars were used for lighting during such gatherings,” he submitted. He added that the pillars were not used for lighting the Karthigai Deepam, but served as sources of light for Jain monks.

Meanwhile, N Mohan, counsel appearing for the Dargah, argued that Justice GR Swaminathan had not provided adequate time for the Dargah to file a counter affidavit, which he said was against due procedure.

Referring to an earlier judgment by Justice S Srimathy, Mohan said the court had held that the Dargah must prove before a civil court that animal sacrifice was an established practice. Citing this, he argued that the petitioners in the present case, Rama Ravikumar and others, must similarly approach a civil court to establish that lighting lamps at the alleged Deepa Thoongal was an established temple practice.

“When it comes to my custom, I have to approach a civil court. But when they assert a custom, the writ court gives directions,” Mohan submitted.

The matter has been posted for further hearing on Tuesday, December 16.