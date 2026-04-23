‘Think about your future, then vote,’ says DMK’s Kanimozhi after casting ballot in Chennai

DMK Deputy General Secretary and MP, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, cast her vote at CSI St. Ebba’s Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Chennai on Thursday, April 23 and urged citizens to vote thoughtfully, emphasising the importance of the election for the state’s future and identity.

Speaking after voting, she said, “Think about your future, think about the future of the state, think about who will fight for the rights of the state and for the language we stand for, and then vote.”

Reacting to claims against DMK, she said, "They will keep raising issues. Any government will ensure that there are enough facilities for voters to come and vote. If the DMK is confident that people will vote them back to power, why would any government do something like this? If you want to make accusations then its your politics.."

Polling for the high-stakes Tamil Nadu Assembly elections began at 7 A.M. across all 234 constituencies, with voters turning up in large numbers at polling booths early in the day. Long queues were seen at several locations, reflecting strong public enthusiasm to participate in the democratic exercise.

According to data shared by the Election Commission of India, voter turnout stood at 37.56 per cent as of 11 A.M., indicating steady participation in the initial hours of polling. Officials expect turnout to increase further as the day progresses.

A total of over 5.73 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes in this election, which will determine the fate of 4,023 candidates. The contest is shaping up as a fiercely competitive four-cornered battle, making it one of the most closely watched elections in recent years.

The electoral fray primarily features the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance, Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), along with several other parties and independent candidates.

Leaders from various parties have also appealed to voters to come out in large numbers and exercise their franchise.

Security arrangements have been tightened across the state to ensure smooth and peaceful polling, with election officials monitoring the process closely.

The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4, when the results will determine the next government in Tamil Nadu.