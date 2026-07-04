‘They’re pressuring me to join TVK’: Arrested DMK MLA Anitha Radhakrishnan

Former Minister and DMK MLA Anitha Radhakrishnan who was arrested by the police on Friday, July 3, alleged his detention was aimed at pressuring him to quit the DMK and join the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party.

“They are pressuring me to resign as a DMK MLA and join TVK. But I did not concede to their demands. I will firmly stand by my leader and DMK. I will not fear anyone,” he told the media gathered outside the hospital while he was taken to for a medical examination.

The seven-time MLA representing the Tiruchendur Assembly constituency, was taken into custody by the Athoor police in Thoothukudi district, after the Madras High Court dismissed his anticipatory bail plea. The arrest was made for his alleged derogatory remarks against Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), Radhakrishnan has been booked under Sections 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 353(2) (making statements with intent to create enmity, hatred between different groups) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The case was registered based on a complaint filed by a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) functionary over a speech delivered by Radhakrishnan at a DMK public meeting held in Athoor near Tiruchendur on June 20 to mark the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.

During the speech, Radhakrishnan allegedly referred to an exchange between a DMK MLA and the Chief Minister, saying, “When Brother Austin (MLA) pointed his finger at the Chief Minister and asked him, ‘Won’t you open your mouth and speak?’ He looked trapped. It was like, ‘How did I get stuck here? How happy I was at home with an actress. Now I'm trapped here.”

While seeking anticipatory bail, Radhakrishnan argued before the court that the allegations, even if accepted, amounted only to defamation and did not warrant the criminal charges invoked by the police.

Opposing the plea, the prosecution argued that Radhakrishnan, being a senior politician and a seven-time MLA, was expected to exercise restraint while addressing a public gathering. The government further submitted that the police had acted promptly to prevent any possible confrontation between supporters of the DMK and the ruling TVK.

