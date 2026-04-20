Tamil Nadu

The Lottery King’s blueprint: On the campaign trail with Santiago Martin’s family

As Santiago Martin steps directly into the political arena through his family, we examine what is at stake, how each of his family members has built their public and political profiles, and why both victory and defeat could significantly reshape the equations at play.
The Lottery King’s blueprint: On the campaign trail with Santiago Martin’s family
The Lottery King’s blueprint: On the campaign trail with Santiago Martin’s family
Written by:
Shabbir AhmedSudipto Mondal
Edited by:
Dhanya Rajendran
Published on

Leema Rose Martin: More than just the wife of ‘Lottery King’ Santiago Martin, Leema Rose is a key collaborator in building the family’s business empire and network of influence. Although she was the first Martin to join active politics, she prefers to operate behind the scenes. The richest candidate in Tamil Nadu, the funds she’s made available is a key lifeline for the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in the region. She’s contesting from the rural Lalgudi constituency in Trichy.

Leema Rose Martin
Leema Rose MartinFacebook

Jose Charles Martin: Martin’s son, Jose Charles emerged as the family’s heir apparent only after his brother-in-law Aadhav Arjuna was sidelined. He is on a mission to prove that he has inherited his father’s acumen and not just his wealth. He is already causing disruptions in Puducherry politics with his political startup, the Latchiya Jananayaga Katchi (LJK), which roughly translates to ‘democratic party with principles’. He is contesting from the upmarket Kamaraj Nagar and his nominee A Jayakumar is contesting from the neighbouring Nellithope constituency in the heart of the city.

Jose Charles Martin
Jose Charles MartinFacebook

Aadhav Arjuna: Martin’s son-in-law. Martin once saw glimpses of himself in Aadhav. From being touted as Martin’s prodigal son and potential heir, today Aadhav is out of favour with his father-in-law and not a part of the family business. But if his gamble with actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) pays off, the family might yet host the return of the lost lamb. He is contesting from Chennai’s Villivakkam, which adjoins Perambur, the constituency from where Vijay is contesting.

Aadhav Arjuna
Aadhav ArjunaFacebook

Leema, Jose Charles, and Aadhav, in many ways, function as extensions of Martin, their presence stretching across the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry elections. Martin, a businessman known for both openly and discreetly funding political parties – largely to ensure that the lottery business remains aligned with every ruling dispensation – is now stepping directly into the political arena through his family.

As this political experiment unfolds, we examine what is at stake, how each of Martin’s family members has built their public and political profiles, and why both victory and defeat could significantly reshape the equations at play. The story also traces Aadhav Arjuna’s political career and fallouts with various parties.

Not regular promises

Words like base, block, foundation and structure are often used in political strategising because the whole exercise is so much like raising a building. It takes time for the foundation to set, the pillars to emerge, and for the structure to become stable.

By that analogy, Leema Rose and her son Jose Charles appear to have moved into prefabricated, multi-storeyed structures.

Having launched their campaigns only months ago, they already have troops of full-time cadres, neatly organised into specialised wings, led by a layered chain of command. Their roadshows are bursting with thousands of supporters.

They make no effort to hide their wealth; in fact, they display it as proof of their eligibility to represent the people. Their campaign convoys in Lalgudi and Puducherry are the largest in the fray, often involving dozens of SUVs and a few hundred motorbikes. Their breaks for lunch and refreshments are veritable feasts fit for festivals and weddings.

Although they are contesting from different parties for a seat in different Assemblies, their supporters have a common, simple slogan – Martinukku oru vaipu (One chance for Martin).

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Tamil Nadu
Politics
2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections
State Elections 2026
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