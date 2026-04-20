The Lottery King’s blueprint: On the campaign trail with Santiago Martin’s family

As this political experiment unfolds, we examine what is at stake, how each of Martin’s family members has built their public and political profiles, and why both victory and defeat could significantly reshape the equations at play. The story also traces Aadhav Arjuna’s political career and fallouts with various parties.

Not regular promises

Words like base, block, foundation and structure are often used in political strategising because the whole exercise is so much like raising a building. It takes time for the foundation to set, the pillars to emerge, and for the structure to become stable.

By that analogy, Leema Rose and her son Jose Charles appear to have moved into prefabricated, multi-storeyed structures.

Having launched their campaigns only months ago, they already have troops of full-time cadres, neatly organised into specialised wings, led by a layered chain of command. Their roadshows are bursting with thousands of supporters.

They make no effort to hide their wealth; in fact, they display it as proof of their eligibility to represent the people. Their campaign convoys in Lalgudi and Puducherry are the largest in the fray, often involving dozens of SUVs and a few hundred motorbikes. Their breaks for lunch and refreshments are veritable feasts fit for festivals and weddings.

Although they are contesting from different parties for a seat in different Assemblies, their supporters have a common, simple slogan – Martinukku oru vaipu (One chance for Martin).