The Lottery King’s blueprint: On the campaign trail with Santiago Martin’s family

Leema Rose Martin: More than just the wife of ‘Lottery King’ Santiago Martin, Leema Rose is a key collaborator in building the family’s business empire and network of influence. Although she was the first Martin to join active politics, she prefers to operate behind the scenes. The richest candidate in Tamil Nadu, the funds she’s made available is a key lifeline for the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in the region. She’s contesting from the rural Lalgudi constituency in Trichy.. Jose Charles Martin: Martin’s son, Jose Charles emerged as the family’s heir apparent only after his brother-in-law Aadhav Arjuna was sidelined. He is on a mission to prove that he has inherited his father’s acumen and not just his wealth. He is already causing disruptions in Puducherry politics with his political startup, the Latchiya Jananayaga Katchi (LJK), which roughly translates to ‘democratic party with principles’. He is contesting from the upmarket Kamaraj Nagar and his nominee A Jayakumar is contesting from the neighbouring Nellithope constituency in the heart of the city.. Aadhav Arjuna: Martin’s son-in-law. Martin once saw glimpses of himself in Aadhav. From being touted as Martin’s prodigal son and potential heir, today Aadhav is out of favour with his father-in-law and not a part of the family business. But if his gamble with actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) pays off, the family might yet host the return of the lost lamb. He is contesting from Chennai’s Villivakkam, which adjoins Perambur, the constituency from where Vijay is contesting.. Leema, Jose Charles, and Aadhav, in many ways, function as extensions of Martin, their presence stretching across the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry elections. Martin, a businessman known for both openly and discreetly funding political parties – largely to ensure that the lottery business remains aligned with every ruling dispensation – is now stepping directly into the political arena through his family..As this political experiment unfolds, we examine what is at stake, how each of Martin’s family members has built their public and political profiles, and why both victory and defeat could significantly reshape the equations at play. The story also traces Aadhav Arjuna’s political career and fallouts with various parties.Not regular promisesWords like base, block, foundation and structure are often used in political strategising because the whole exercise is so much like raising a building. It takes time for the foundation to set, the pillars to emerge, and for the structure to become stable.By that analogy, Leema Rose and her son Jose Charles appear to have moved into prefabricated, multi-storeyed structures.Having launched their campaigns only months ago, they already have troops of full-time cadres, neatly organised into specialised wings, led by a layered chain of command. Their roadshows are bursting with thousands of supporters.They make no effort to hide their wealth; in fact, they display it as proof of their eligibility to represent the people. Their campaign convoys in Lalgudi and Puducherry are the largest in the fray, often involving dozens of SUVs and a few hundred motorbikes. Their breaks for lunch and refreshments are veritable feasts fit for festivals and weddings.Although they are contesting from different parties for a seat in different Assemblies, their supporters have a common, simple slogan – Martinukku oru vaipu (One chance for Martin)..And this is only what meets the eye. Working behind the scenes is a group of high-profile election managers and strategists who have conjured for the Martins a political movement where there was thin air. It’s a team of mostly young men with backgrounds in engineering and management, who have become specialists in demographics and data analysis, social media and political propaganda, stooped over their monitors in the election war room like drone pilots directing a battlefield. Leema Rose, who has five criminal cases pending against her involving financial fraud and money laundering, has generally been wary of speaking to the media. Her managers say that the focus of their campaign is to personally introduce the candidate to every last voter.Her son and his strategists are less media shy. The 37-year-old Jose Charles’s main campaign strategist is the 33-year-old IIT engineer turned election guru, Mohan Sai Dutt Alla. Mohan already has a decade of experience working with some of the biggest brands in Indian politics. He is known in the business as a ‘political technologist’. His election management firm Dock Consulting is also helping YSR Congress Party rebuild in Andhra after its poll debacle.“Build, Operate, Transfer; that’s all we do. It is nothing special,” Mohan says of the political automaton his firm has built for Jose Charles and the LJK. But he is quick to add that the Martins are themselves masters of strategy.While their allies and rivals scrap over decimal points in ideology, the mother and son have evolved a unique theory of change. Although they are part of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), their election rhetoric involves neither adoration for their allies nor barbs against their opponents. Besides the customary invocation of Modi’s name, their poll pitch is focussed solely on what they can give the people in their own individual capacity.They are promising to sponsor from their bottomless personal fortunes what governments cannot afford in their annual budgets. Jose Charles says that he has no control over the NDA forming the government in Puducherry and he’s not banking on becoming a minister right away. “If I am elected, I will make this a world class city using my own resources,” he says of his vision for the former French enclave.In Lalgudi, Leema Rose’s campaign team seems like they weren’t exaggerating about connecting with every last voter. During the day we spend following her campaign, she seems to enter every house in every street of every village.Her immediate circle during these rounds are personal secretaries from her company. Their job is to collect complaints and petitions from the people. Some needed help with their medical ailments, some with education, and almost everybody claimed to have suffered some form of loss from agriculture in this Cauvery delta region that is perennially short of water. In response, Leema Rose and her team never make promises about schemes and projects like usual politicians. They speak about resources that the Martin group can throw at a problem. The Martin group’s infra, healthcare, education, and financial ventures would solve the infra, healthcare, education, and financial problems of the people of Lalgudi..An Assembly constituency in Puducherry is only slightly bigger than a municipal ward in neighbouring Tamil Nadu. All the 30 constituencies in this Union Territory together account for less than 10 lakh voters.Jose Charles’s political startup is contesting in just two of these 30 constituencies where they each need only about 15,000 votes to seal victory. Mohan’s team has broken the electorate down to every last individual and made sure that the candidate meets each of them. His campaign is also focussed on collecting petitions and complaints. When we followed them on the last day of campaigning, the team was discussing dates for drainage and road projects with the constituents.“We will finish the job as soon as the election code of conduct is withdrawn,” one of the managers tells residents who complain about monsoon flooding. “We are from the company and not the party and our work is long term,” one of them tells us when we ask what will happen if they lose the election. “Our orders are to organise the complaints and escalate it to the CSR division.”Jose Charles’s spectacular acts of charity are designed to overawe. Until the election code of conduct came into force, he was distributing free food to thousands every day. By the time he launched the LJK last December, there was hardly anybody in the sleepy seaside town who hadn’t encountered the Martin name. And the role of money in these elections is an open secret.The Chief Election Officer in Puducherry, P Jawahar, went on record to say that conducting elections in Puducherry presented a unique challenge. “There is only one issue that we confront, and that is the expenditure sensitivity of all 30 constituencies in the region. There is a tendency to distribute and receive cash for votes. It is the single biggest challenge that we face in the conduct of polls in the UT,” he told reporters ahead of the elections.The blitz may seem outsized for his constituents, but the Martin scion’s eyes are fixed on audiences far beyond his two tiny constituencies and the borders of Puducherry. He says he wants to transform the seaside district into a global tourism and financial hub like Singapore. Somewhere in the fine print there are also fantastical visions for a floating casino and a tax haven.The two constituencies LJK is contesting – Kamaraj Nagar and Nellithope – are home to many of Puducherry’s old rich. There is not much new money in town and most of the elites are from trading communities such as Nadars, Chettiars, Sindhis, and Marwaris. They seem irresistibly drawn to Jose Charles’s promise to bring billions of dollars in investments.Jose Charles, who is a native of Coimbatore, is keen to dispel the notion that he is paratrooping into Puducherry. His managers say that his family has old business ties with many of the families in the city. Indeed, the two seats from where the LJK is contesting were represented by close family friends of the Martins. They were once agents of Martin’s lottery business in Pudhucherry.Richards Johnkumar and his father, A Johnkumar, won from the Nellithope and Kamaraj Nagar seats respectively on a BJP ticket in the previous elections. They vacated the two seats for Martin and his nominee. “My father knows his father for decades,” Jose Charles says as Richards introduces him to the constituents, many of whom are potential clients and partners.Jose Charles spends considerable time at each of the palatial bungalows he’s invited into. In one such meeting where we are given access, Jose Charles and the host waste no time before getting into details about development projects and business ventures. They discuss hospitality, infrastructure, startups, and conclude by fixing dates for meetings which seem to have nothing to do with the election schedule.“There is nothing to hide,” Jose Charles says about his plans to develop Puducherry and explains that the Martin group is diversifying into the business of governance. He believes that the company and the voting public can be mutual beneficiaries. Many politicians have tried to build the CEO image in the neoliberal era and sold visions of corporate style governance. But Jose Charles isn’t talking about introducing a management style, he is proposing the entry of corporations into the business of governance. He seems to truly believe that his company’s resources are enough to turn Puducherry around. “We have paid thousands of crores in taxes and funded India’s biggest political parties because we believe in supporting the democratic process,” Jose Charles says. “Now, we want to get more directly involved in nation building.”His father built a sprawling multi-state empire by launching Martin Lottery Agency in 1988. When the Modi government was ordered by the Supreme Court to declassify data from the electoral bonds scheme, Santiago Martin emerged as one of the top funders of political parties in India. He had purchased bonds worth nearly Rs 1,400 crore favouring different political parties, including the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Trinamool Congress, YSRCP, and BJP.When the Lottery King’s eldest son entered this miniature political arena a couple of years ago, he floated an organisation called JCM Makkal Mandram, through which he funneled his various charitable activities. His plan was to contest all 30 seats independently and overwhelm Puducherry with a campaign that would launch him straight into the CM’s chair. He was ultimately forced to not only settle for an alliance with the NDA but also restrict his party to just two seats. With multiple cases of financial fraud and money laundering looming over the Martin group, Jose Charles had no option but to curtail his ambitions..According to sources close to the family, their entry into politics is a cold and calculated decision taken with the aim of safeguarding the Martin group’s business interests. Jose Charles, on the other hand, has a passion for politics and seeks a more prominent public profile.“My father is a hardcore businessman and has no interest in politics. But I am different,” he says, adding his vision for the next decade. “I see myself as a central minister or the Chief Minister of Puducherry. I am in this for the long term.” Asked if the company will now consolidate its contributions in favour of the NDA, he explains that’s not how the Martin group functions. According to him, the company makes contributions to various political parties in the states where they have business interests. “It is our way of giving back to the state,” he says, hinting that contributions to parties such as the TMC in Bengal may not be impacted by their political plunge. “Finally, the company’s directors and the CSR division take such calls.”People who have interacted closely with him over the years say that Jose Charles was psychologically prepared by his parents from a young age to inherit the family legacy. He was not even 20 years old when he first joined the corporation and launched a music and entertainment channel.So it was quite unsettling for him when his brother-in-law Aadhav Arjuna was suddenly chosen ahead of him, becoming Santiago Martin’s blue-eyed boy and the company’s representative in the political world..In the years when Martin paraded his son-in-law before his business associates and political friends, it did more than just raise succession questions. It raised questions about Jose Charles’s competence to inherit the family empire. Tongues wagged that privilege had blunted his drive, and that Aadhav, who had come from nothing, shared more traits in common with Martin.Even though today Aadhav finds himself estranged from the family, the entire experience left a deep imprint on Jose Charles. He is now on a mission to prove his critics wrong, but he would like nothing more than to outshine the man who once threatened to cut his line to the Martin throne.Describing Aadhav as “greedy and manipulative”, Jose Charles seeks to dispel speculation that the rift is just for show, a family strategy to spread their bets. “My sister has taken back control of all the family properties from him and he is no longer connected in any way to the Martin group of companies,” he says.Dismissing suggestions that Aadhav may be reinducted if he and the TVK perform well, Jose Charles says, “When I entered Puducherry, I actually wanted to collaborate with Vijay and his party. But because of him (Aadhav), I changed our plans.”The gilded life of the Martins, in politics and in business, is in stark contrast to the story of Aadhav Arjuna. The man’s reputation is contested and precedes him. To some he is just somebody who got lucky with the Lottery King’s family; others bet on him as a dark horse of Tamil Nadu politics. His admirers offer the compelling logic that a man who has come so far cannot be dismissed easily.The lost lambFrom an insider in the DMK’s election war room to heading TVK’s election machinery, Aadhav Arjuna has climbed the political ladder at unusual speed. Across his party-hopping journey, Aadhav, a man without a mass base, has secured roles that many veterans struggle to reach.He held positions that allowed him to manage election campaigns, negotiate alliances, and pour funds into the political system. There are some who even suggested that the entire idea of the electoral bonds scheme was his pitch to Modi and Shah. His rise has been surprising, even unsettling, for many seniors in organisations.Aadhav’s beginnings weren’t easy. Born into an agricultural family in Trichy, he says he experienced a traumatic childhood. At the age of five, he lost his mother Kalyani to drought induced distress and domestic violence. After her death, Aadhav was raised by his uncle and grandmother.He discovered his passion for sports during his schooling and gained admission to the YWCA sports hostel. He went on to become a national level basketball player. “When you grow up without both father and mother, you won’t get any of the things that are generally available for others. Whether it’s emotional balance, affection, or needs fulfilled, many things won’t happen the way you wish. And you would tend to compare yourself with others. This was the case with my childhood. It is tough to deal with,” Aadhav once recalled in an interview.Aadhav’s aunt Thilagavathi, Tamil Nadu’s first woman IPS officer, told TNM that Aadhav “is a self-made person and was never dependent on anyone”. Recalling her meetings with Aadhav, she says that apart from his college books, he would carry other books, and discuss Swami Vivekananda and poet Bharathiyar with her. “He would often express his anger about social issues and injustices meted out to the common man, such was his idealism,” she adds.His fortunes took a rapid turn after his marriage to Martin’s daughter Daisy. There are various versions of this love story. According to one version, the two met at a gym and dove into a whirlwind romance. “Aadhav dated Daisy for four months and then married her in 2014 at a destination wedding in Goa,” one source close to the family says.However, another source says, “It was Jose Charles who brought Aadhav into the family. Aadhav’s first lottery was his friendship with the Martin heir. He met Daisy through Jose. In fact, this is one of the main reasons Jose holds an even deeper grudge against him,” the source says. “He feels betrayed.”Aadhav was included in Martin’s business empire soon after his marriage to Daisy in 2014 and inducted onto the board of directors of Arise Investments and Capital Private Limited, formerly known as Integral Investments Limited. The idea was to provide collateral free loans to women in rural and urban areas.. The very next year, Arise Investments recorded its best growth. The company’s profit after tax grew from a mere Rs 3.85 lakh in 2017 to Rs 41.40 crore, an explosive growth of over 10,600%. In subsequent years, the company expanded with branches across Tamil Nadu, and its loan portfolio now exceeds Rs 1,000 crore.Martin was “impressed with Aadhav’s ideas and his skills in running a business, and Arise Investments became one of Aadhav’s most prized possessions,” a friend of Aadhav tells TNM. Martin saw in Aadhav’s story glimpses of his own fantastical journey. It didn’t take long for Aadhav to go from son-in-law to prodigal son. He became the ‘point of contact’ for the lottery baron, both business-wise and politically.Aadhav enters DMK’s inner circleMartin, deeply invested in his son-in-law Aadhav’s rise, introduced him to members of the DMK’s first family in 2015. A DMK source told TNM that Aadhav liaised with political parties, industrialists, and businessmen on Martin’s behalf.This was the period when the DMK launched its first glitzy outreach campaign, Namakku Naame. The campaign, during which MK Stalin travelled the state for five months non-stop, was designed by the political strategist Sunil Kanugolu. The idea was to bring Stalin closer to the people ahead of the 2016 Assembly elections. The DMK lost to J Jayalalithaa by a margin of just one percent.With the DMK staring at five years out of power, Aadhav started entering sports administration. He was elected president of the Tamil Nadu Basketball Association in 2017. Six years later, he was elected president of the Basketball Federation of India by securing 38 out of 39 votes. “This is when Aadhav managed to build political connections in Delhi and outside Tamil Nadu,” a source says.Through his sports-related links, Aadhav became familiar with second rung leaders in the Congress, TMC, YSRCP, and BJP. By 2019, he started working for Stalin’s son-in-law V Sabareesan, who was tasked with managing the party’s election strategy. “Aadhav was known in DMK circles as the financier of the party, but he was not part of daily strategy meetings,” an employee who worked with the DMK strategy team tells TNM.After the DMK’s landslide victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Aadhav convinced the leadership to engage Prashant Kishore’s I-PAC for election management, which effectively made the role of Sunil and his team redundant. “Sunil was not aware of this move, and when he was informed that the DMK had roped in PK, he was furious and quit,” a DMK source says.Taking the centre stageA DMK source reveals that Aadhav had money and, along with it, his resources also came in handy for the party. “Aadhav owned a bungalow in Delhi in a VVIP locality. It is a beautiful property. A few top DMK leaders used to stay there as well,” he tells us.When the Parliament session was underway in Delhi, Aadhav’s Delhi residence would be buzzing with activity. He would host MPs cutting across party lines to showcase his connections. In Chennai, Aadhav had hired an ‘art studio’ in Poes Garden where important meetings would take place. PK held meetings with journalists and others at this grand venue. “Aadhav had direct access to PK because he had money,” says a former I-PAC employee. But there was friction even then. At least two senior DMK leaders refused to attend meetings held at this studio. They conveyed that they did not count Aadhav as an official strategist of the party.But Aadhav went on to prove that he was resourceful for the DMK and was even added to the party’s core strategy WhatsApp group. He was deeply involved in the DMK’s election strategy through his firm One Mind India and played a crucial role in the ‘Ungal Thoguthiyil Stalin’ campaign. According to a top DMK source, the timing of Aadhav’s growing importance in the party and Martin beginning to fund the DMK through electoral bonds was no coincidence.Between April 2019 and November 2023, the DMK received Rs 656.5 crore through electoral bonds, of which Rs 509 crore came from Martin-owned Future Gaming and Hotel Services Private Limited.In March 2024, Martin emerged as the single largest buyer of electoral bonds in the country. His company purchased bonds worth Rs 1,368 crore in 22 phases and donated to multiple parties, including the DMK, BJP, Trinamool Congress, and YSRCP, according to data released by the Election Commission of India following a landmark Supreme Court judgement.Why Martin donated such large sums to the DMK remains unclear. However, after the data was made public, the AIADMK accused the DMK of ‘quid pro quo’ over the state’s ban on online gaming, a charge denied by the ruling party..“Aadhav believed the DMK would lift the ban, but they didn’t. It also became clear that they would not give him a ticket to contest,” a person who worked with Aadhav said.The falloutWhile strategising elections with PK, Aadhav wanted to enter active politics. “Aadhav wanted to assume an important position in the DMK government, like a role in the state Planning Commission,” a source who worked with him reveals.Aadhav made several attempts to join the party. A DMK leader says, “The DMK leadership saw him as one of the strategists hired by the party and not as a potential leader,” and they never entertained him.But Aadhav was serious about contesting elections. He converted his company One Mind India into Voice of Commons and was in the process of building a profile as a politician. According to an ex-I-PAC employee, till 2023 Aadhav was in the good books of the Chief Minister. “He thought the CM would see him as a potential leader. But he never saw reality,” he says.For a brief period, Aadhav was part of DMK’s own in-house strategy firm, Peninsular Research Operation, launched by Sabareesan. While he was working for the DMK, he also established contact with the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and was also helping them with funds.Aadhav also worked for former Karnataka Health Minister and BJP leader K Sudhakar for one whole year during the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections. “Straight from strategising against BJP in Tamil Nadu, we were strategising for a high profile BJP candidate in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur constituency,” a former team member of Aadhav recalled. Sources close to Aadhav told TNM that after the DMK came to power in 2021, he believed the government would legalise lotteries and impose a ban on online games. When that did not happen, “things started falling apart,” the source said.That was when Aadhav moved to the VCK.Thiruma’s blue-eyed boyAn employee who worked with Aadhav says that when he decided to move out of the DMK, he started pitching strategy ideas to political parties like the VCK, Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), and some individual leaders.A VCK leader told TNM that Thirumavalavan thought Aadhav was someone genuinely interested in the affairs of the party, and Aadhav went on to become the blue-eyed boy of the Chiruthaigal (panthers).VCK’s ‘Vellum Jananayagam Conference’ held in Trichy just before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was an extraordinary effort by the party.Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin, national leaders like former CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI national secretary D Raja, and INDIA alliance leaders attended the event. The conference was successful, and Thirumavalavan gave credit to Aadhav and others for putting together such a grand event.At the conference, to the surprise of Thirumavalavan and others, Aadhav expressed his willingness to join the VCK, and was made the deputy general secretary of the party. This decision by Thirumavalavan evoked a mixed response from the second rung leaders of the VCK and party workers.Aadhav’s website says that the VCK’s Vellum Jananayagam conference ‘redefined political collaboration and became a turning point in Indian politics’.But events that unfolded later made many in the party feel that Aadhav had a separate agenda.Formal political entryA second rung leader of the VCK said that many in the party thought Aadhav was into political strategy, but he wanted to make sweeping changes to the core identity of the party.In one of the discussions, Aadhav asked Thirumavalavan to adopt the ideology of DMK founder Annadurai. “He wanted Annadurai’s slogan ‘Ondre Kulam, Oruvane Deivam’ (One clan, one god) to be used in the propaganda materials of VCK. He wanted the images of Annadurai, Rajaji to be used in party events,” the source says.There was heated argument over these suggestions. Thirumavalavan is said to have flatly rejected them, saying that ‘VCK does not stand for that kind of politics’, a leader who was part of the discussion reveals.Some of Aadhav’s strategies and ideas came under intense scrutiny from the seniors in the party. Just before the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, Aadhav tried to set up a meeting between Thirumavalavan and Pattali Makkal Katchi’s (PMK) Anbumani Ramadoss. But Thirumavalavan did not turn up.A VCK senior leader said Aadhav was in favour of bringing the PMK into the DMK alliance and wanted Thirumavalavan to soften his stand. “But our leader was clear,” he added.Keen to contest elections, Aadhav was expecting a Lok Sabha seat from the VCK. He wanted Thirumavalavan to bargain for more seats and get the Perambalur seat for him, and the DMK was not ready to give an extra seat.At one point, Thirumavalavan told him that since he was close to the first family of the DMK, he could speak to them directly. But that did not happen. After that, a furious Aadhav turned completely against the DMK.Thiruma and Vijay on one platformBut things took a dramatic turn within the DMK-VCK alliance when news of Thirumavalavan sharing a stage for a book launch with TVK chief Vijay surfaced, leaving Thirumavalavan under tremendous pressure not to attend the event. The book, Elorukkumaana Thalaivar Ambedkar (Ambedkar: A Leader for All), was co-published by the popular Tamil magazine Vikatan and Aadhav’s firm, Voice of Commons.It was a catch 22 situation for Thirumavalavan. Opinion was divided in the party. Some wanted him to boycott the event and some wanted him to join as the book was about BR Ambedkar.“But what could be damaging for the DMK-VCK alliance was the optics of Thirumavalavan sharing the dais with Vijay. This is why he avoided being part of it,” said a VCK leader.Thirumavalavan skipping the event was a setback for Aadhav, and adding to that, Aadhav’s speech accusing the DMK of fostering ‘dynasty politics’ caused tensions within the DMK-VCK alliance. As a result, Aadhav was suspended from the VCK for six months, leading to his resignation from the party.On his website, Aadhav claimed that he was unable to freely express his opinions on public welfare issues and that his ‘justified anger and perspectives’ on societal matters were frequently met with resistance, ‘creating an environment of discord’.Aadhav in TVKAadhav’s induction into TVK was no surprise. For a party that was hunting for faces and second rung leaders, his addition was seen as strategic. However, it drew mixed reactions from party workers, with some welcoming his past electoral experience while others were wary of a controversial figure being given prominence in the party.Aadhav was appointed as the general secretary for Election Management and since then, his role in managing electoral strategy has come under scrutiny. In the aftermath of the Karur stampede in which 41 lives were lost, TVK members and supporters raised questions about the efficiency of the leadership, including Aadhav’s role in designing and executing Vijay’s campaign in Karur.. Aadhav’s company, Voice of Commons, which handles a portion of TVK’s electoral strategy and execution such as designing the campaign, carrying out surveys, analysing poll data, and assessing the mood on the ground has been faulted for its dismal on-ground performance. Questions have been raised about coordination, campaign visibility, and the party’s overall preparedness during a crucial election season.Amid a lack of oversight in coordinating the campaign, Aadhav’s entry into the electoral race from the Villivakkam constituency is being keenly watched. The DMK has fielded Anna Nagar MLA’s son Karthik Mohan, who is also a close aide of Stalin’s son-in-law Sabareesan, against Aadhav in Villivakkam.Given Aadhav’s past role in electoral management in the DMK and his animosity towards members of the party’s first family, the contest in Villivakkam has turned into a prestige battle for both Aadhav and the DMK leadership.Once close to Sabareesan and a friend of Karthik Mohan, Aadhav now finds himself in a contest that is not only political but also personal.With Sabareesan visiting the Villivakkam constituency and signalling that Karthik Mohan has the full backing of the party’s first family, the party machinery is in full swing to ensure a DMK victory.TVK insiders told TNM that Aadhav has been doing groundwork in Villivakkam since December 2025, with a large number of TVK cadres working to counter the DMK machinery.One of the reasons for Aadhav selecting Villivakkam is because of the large support base TVK has over the years. The footprint of the welfare association started by Vijay, Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (VMI), in the constituency has been strong and all the surveys conducted by Voice of Commons suggested that it was a safe seat for the party. However, Karthik Mohan’s candidature has resulted in making this a close contest.Aadhav tells TNM that he chose Villivakkam because it is close to the Perambur constituency from where Vijay is contesting. “Villivakkam has 40% slums and lacks basic infrastructure like drainage, drinking water, and electricity. I have a vision for this constituency and my aim is to improve the basic amenities,” he added. With Villivakkam becoming a personal and prestigious battle for the DMK and TVK, questions surrounding Aadhav’s family ties and his business have also surfaced on the ground. Though the DMK has carefully stayed away from making personal allegations against Aadhav, Jose Charles’s claims about him are being widely circulated on social media in the constituency.When TNM asked Aadhav regarding these claims, he was evasive and said that he is not part of any family business. “You can check my affidavit… personally I’m not part of any business.”