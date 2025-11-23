Tejas crash: Wing commander Naman Syal’s mortal remains arrive in Coimbatore

The mortal remains of Indian Air Force pilot Wing Commander Naman Syal, who lost his life in the Tejas fighter jet crash at the Dubai International Air Show, were brought to Coimbatore on Sunday, November 23.

The body arrived at the Sulur Air Force Station, where colleagues, officials, and personnel paid an emotional tribute.

Coimbatore District Collector Pavan Kumar and Superintendent of Police Karthikeyan laid wreaths on behalf of the district administration as the IAF accorded full military honours.

Wing Commander Syal, 37, hailed from Himachal Pradesh and was serving as a senior officer at the Sulur base. He had flown the Tejas Mk-1 Light Combat Aircraft from Sulur to Dubai for India’s aerobatic display at the prestigious aviation exposition, which showcased leading aerospace companies and global delegations.

Syal had served in the Air Force for more than a decade. He is survived by his wife – also an Air Force officer – and their seven-year-old daughter, who live in the Sulur Air Force quarters.

He was also pursuing advanced studies related to aviation and defence systems as part of his career progression.

After the ceremonial tribute in Sulur, the mortal remains were flown to his native village in Himachal Pradesh for the final rites.

Senior IAF officials said a detailed investigation has been ordered to determine the exact cause of the accident. The IAF had been scheduled to conduct multiple aerial demonstrations showcasing the capabilities of the indigenous Tejas fighter.