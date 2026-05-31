Teen killed in Chennai after bar altercation escalates to fatal car chase

An 18-year-old Sri Lankan Tamil refugee was killed after a bar brawl escalated into a fatal hit-and-run in Chennai’s Koyambedu in the early hours of Sunday, May 31. Seven people have been arrested in connection with the case.

The deceased, identified as Yancy, suffered severe head injuries after being knocked off a motorcycle by a car allegedly driven by one of the accused. A 17-year-old girl who was travelling with Yancy was also injured and has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

According to the police, the incident stemmed from a scuffle between two groups inside a bar in Koyambedu on Saturday night. Security personnel intervened and escorted both groups out of the premises, but the altercation continued on the street.

Investigators said that some of Yancy’s friends, who were on motorcycles, allegedly pelted stones at a car occupied by the rival group, including Balakumar alias Balaguru and Suman Sakthivel, damaging the vehicle.

In retaliation, Suman Sakthivel allegedly drove the car into the motorcycles. Yancy was thrown off the vehicle and suffered fatal head injuries. She died at the scene.

Following the incident, Koyambedu police launched a search operation and examined CCTV footage from the area. Balakumar alias Balaguru, who was in the car at the time of the incident, was arrested. During questioning, he allegedly told police that his friend Suman Sakthivel was driving the vehicle when it hit the motorcycles.

Police have arrested seven people so far. Further investigation is underway.