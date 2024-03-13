TATA Motors to build vehicle factory for Rs 9 thousand crore in Tamil Nadu, signs MoU

TATA Motors signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Tamil Nadu to invest Rs 9,000 crore for establishing a vehicle manufacturing facility. The project is expected to create more than 5,000 jobs. TATA Motors’ investment in the state, has come within weeks after VinFast Auto Limited announced an investment to the tune of Rs 16,000 crore.

Tamil Nadu Industries Minister TRB Rajaa, in a statement said, “Over the past couple of years, Tamil Nadu has hit the fast lane and become the ultimate hub for investments.” “For the first time ever, TN has attracted two big automobile manufacturing investments within a span of just 2 months… We’re not just building factories, we’re engineering dreams and accelerating towards a brighter, more prosperous future,” he added.